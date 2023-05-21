This week, I watched a few episodes of Somebody Somewhere while I was folding the large mound of clean laundry that I like to let accumulate in baskets until my kids can’t find underwear and are desperate in the morning before school. I can be good at many things and laundry is not one of them.

I turned on Somebody Somewhere to keep me company with the clothing mound. I had seen some posts about it on social media, but through my half-digested reading of Tweets, and the fact that everyone in all the stills from the show looked like normal people, I thought the show was a documentary. I was flummoxed for fifteen whole minutes until I Googled a synopsis.

The show is actually a comedy-drama series set in Manhattan, Kansas. And it’s funny and heartfelt. It’s a perfect love letter to all the people and places overlooked and dismissed. Not forgotten, but not seen as important.

I think anyone who lives in or is from a middle place feels this. How easy it is for people to dismiss you from the narrative.

It follows the life of Sam, played by comedian Bridgette Everette, as she deals with a mid-life crisis after the death of her sister, her alcoholic mother, and her other sister who is homophobic. I am really enjoying it. By which I mean I was sobbing and laughing into the laundry.