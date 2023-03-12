I am very dissatisfied with the state of internet reads this week. I am so tired of reading about things that are bad. Sure, maybe a lot of things are bad, but not everything is. Life is interesting and fascinating and complex. Give me a long read on the beetle. Give me an essay about that showy bitch the peony. I want to go deep on volcanos. The problem, I think, is that so many magazines have been gutted. And instead of essays and investigations, we get winky, cynical political pieces that masquerade as insight. So help me god, I might read short stories again.