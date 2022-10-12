This is the mid-week edition of Men Yell at Me a newsletter about the places where our politics and personhood collide, written from the heart of red-state America. This week’s newsletter is written by Adam Fleming Petty and it’s about faith and loss and finding space to feel. Adam is a writer living in Grand Rapids, MI. Followers, his novella, was published by Etchings Press. His work has appeared in Paris Review Daily, Vulture, Gawker, and other venues. Find him on Twitter: @flamingpetty

Being a subscriber means I can pay Adam and writers like him for their work.

Marcus Mumford in 2009. Image via Getty.

I love Mumford & Sons.

A band so achingly earnest they make U2 look like the Sex Pistols? The band once photographed with Jordan Peterson? That band?

I’m not going to claim Mumford & Sons are misunderstood geniuses who’ve never gotten their due from too-cool-for-school music critics. Their reputation as the sincerest stomp-and-holler boys around is not unearned. But their very uncoolness provides, for me, something I don’t find in other music. Something I need, as much as I may not want to admit it to anyone, especially myself.

What do I need that Mumford offers? Call it a feeling. A feeling of connection, to a faith I no longer hold, to a community I no longer belong to. A sense of loss for something I had to leave behind.

Like Marcus Mumford, the band’s frontman, I grew up in a white, conservative, evangelical setting. I partook in all the greatest hits of the ’90s: True Love Waits, mission trips, and Wednesday night youth group. Also, like Mumford, I moved away from evangelicalism as I grew older, opting for a more progressive form of Christianity. The reasons for leaving evangelicalism are all too familiar: restrictive gender roles (for women and men), failure to make space for LGBTQA people, and a reactionary political outlook. I shared those reasons, certainly. But if that’s all there was to evangelicalism, leaving would be easy. But leaving was immensely painful. I still feel the ache of that loss, and I expect I always will. Why is this? What do I even miss?

In a word: feeling. Where Catholics have incense and rosary beads, and mainline Protestants have liturgies and emotional repression, evangelicals have feelings. Big feelings. Lots of them. Visit an evangelical church and you’ll see the rainbow of human emotion on display. Joy! Anger! Delight! Sadness! From the power-chord worship music to the inspirational sermon, an evangelical service is precision-guided to hit emotional targets. The faith privileges a direct, personal relationship with God, and that is carried out in the emotive realm.

Even as a teenager, deep in the evangelical fold, I had trouble getting on board with the emotiveness. I was the kid who didn’t raise his arms during the praise chorus. I found it manipulative, honestly. All that effort to produce an emotional reaction that would be received as authentic and, therefore, true. But that skepticism didn’t fully immunize me against overt emotionalism. Whether I liked it or not, it was the air I breathed, the language I spoke, the lens through which I saw the world. Sometimes, I did give into the feeling. I raised my arms. I wept with the music. I was comforted in the arms of others.

Experiencing such intense emotions in the formative years of adolescence couldn’t help but shape the contours of my inner life. To this day, my neural pathways remain formed by those extra-strength doses of evangelical serotonin. But where am I supposed to get my fix if I no longer belong to an evangelical community? How will I feel that good feeling again?

Mumford’s emotional synapses are also shaped by his evangelical upbringing. He grew up in the Vineyard church, an evangelical denomination that prizes musical and emotional expression. Famously, Bob Dylan attended a Vineyard church in the late 1970s, inspiring his “Christian era.” (The one time I attended a Vineyard church, I felt intimidated by all the emoting.) After moving away from the church and starting his band, Mumford had to channel those feelings somehow. To light up those pathways with something other than the latest from Hillsong.

Mumford & Sons is just one example of what I think is a wider phenomenon, that of men raised evangelical trying to create new spaces where those intense feelings can be expressed fully and safely.

It must have come as a surprise to find so many listeners responding so passionately to music borne out of feelings highly contingent on specific communities. But I think that’s the point: there are millions of evangelicals, and every day, more of them leave, looking for something more inclusive and less narrow-minded. But they still carry those feelings, those emotional habits. And Mumford is there to meet them as a kind of secular worship leader. It also makes sense that he composes the music for Ted Lasso, as the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, is nothing if not a secular youth pastor.

I’ll say this for evangelicalism: it provides a space, a rare one in our culture, for men to express their feelings. I can’t tell you how many times I witnessed adult men openly weeping, moved by the music and the pastor’s words. I shed some tears myself. It is perhaps the aspect of evangelicalism most worth preserving, as it allows men to express their feelings communally, without a sports team serving as the catalyst. Mumford & Sons is just one example of what I think is a wider phenomenon, that of men raised evangelical trying to create new spaces where those intense feelings can be expressed fully and safely. It’s a halting process, conducted without the institutional support of a church. But it is, I think, a necessary one. How many problems would be solved if men had a space to express their feelings?

But still, even with that positive aspect, I moved away. I had to. If you’re a man, it’s fine for you to express your feelings—as long as you’re straight. But if you’re gay? Forget about it. Realizing that was reason enough for me to leave. Simply befriending gay and trans people, the very people any church worth its salt should welcome, showed me what evangelicalism lacked. If the church would only accept my friends if they fundamentally changed who they are, then the choice was clear. But it wasn’t easy. I experienced genuine connection with others in the church I grew up in. Those feelings were real. Sometimes I think that evangelicalism emphasizes emotiveness so much because it knows how powerful feelings are, how they can be wielded as a weapon to keep the faithful in line. Leave the flock and you lose the feeling. For some, they can’t make that choice.

But feelings aren’t enough. Beliefs are what matter, what you commit yourself to. And it became clear that my beliefs were incompatible with the church that raised me. I don’t say that with pride, either. I say that with grief. Leaving what you know stings, especially when you know it’s necessary.

In “Hopeless Wanderer,” Mumford sings, “I wrestled long with my youth/ We tried so hard to live in the truth.” I know what he means. I tried so hard to live in the truth that I was taught. But the truth is much bigger, and stronger, and fiercer than I knew. Following it, as I did, led me out of the world I grew up in and into the larger world. That’s what the truth does. You’ll find it in places you never expected to. Perhaps even in the songs of a band you think you’re too cool for, but which, when you listen to them, speak right to your heart, line by line, word by word.