So, it really was the sexism

In early June of 2017, I stood outside the Asian American Reformed Church of Bigelow, Minnesota, and asked the question I’d wanted to ask all morning.

The days were still edged in spring chill, and the whole town smelled like cut grass and weed killer. The pastor I was talking to didn’t look at me when he answered.

“I just don’t like her,” he said.

I’d spent the day at the church, where every Sunday it doubles the town’s size with its attendance. At the time I was visiting, the church had three different services given in five different languages — Laotian, Karen, Vietnamese, Spanish, and English. It was an accomplishment that had been no small feat by the Rev. Ronald Lammers, who himself had been learning Vietnamese and Karen so he could work with the immigrants at his church.

I’d asked the reverend how someone who worked with immigrants, who saw the impact of Trump’s policies, who heard the racism in his speeches could have voted for Trump. I worded the question as impersonally as possible. I was there to talk about the work of the church and learn its history. I didn’t want to attack; I just wanted to understand.

(Image credit: Getty images, because I’m a fancy newsletter now and Substack is letting me access Getty.)

And I wanted to understand for myself more than anything. My marriage was ending. Everything that had made sense just didn’t make sense anymore. So, why? I kept asking. Why?

“I just don’t like her,” he said.

I heard this from other people, too. A dairy farmer in Illinois who admitted that he’d had his best years under Obama. “The Democrats should have run a better candidate.”

The bartender in South Dakota. “She was corrupt!”

And it wasn’t just Republicans. And it wasn’t just about Hillary. I’d hear this again during the caucus cycle in 2019 and 2020, as I went from campaign event to campaign event, talking to friends, strangers, Democratic fundraisers, people at rallies lined up for selfies. “We like her; we just don’t think a woman can beat Trump.”

“I’m not a sexist,” a woman told me at a Warren campaign event, where 60 people crammed into an apartment in a renovated warehouse. “I just think America is.”

Every time I wrote that take — that the election had been about sexism and racism — people scoffed at me. America wasn’t sexist. They just didn’t like THAT woman. Or that other woman. Or that other one, either.

The New York Times recently published a story where voter after voter admitted, on the record, that yeah, maybe after all, it was about sexism.

“The Republicans did a fantastic job of making Hillary Clinton seem like the devil for the last 20-plus years, so she was a hard sell,” said Aaron Stearns, the Democratic chairman in Warren County in northwestern Pennsylvania. “It’s just a lot easier with Joe Biden because he’s a guy and he’s an old white guy. I hate saying that, but it’s the truth.”

I don’t know how much more proof America needs. But we still keep getting it. We are drowning in proof.

Last night, I watched a debate that was heavily moderated with a brand-new mute feature to prevent Donald Trump from verbally steamrolling his opponent.

Trump had railroaded Clinton, too. He even stalked her as she walked around the debate stage. Nothing changed then. But four years later, as he interrupted and lied and shouted over Biden, the debate commission decided something had to change.

It’s getting exhausting, this cycle of political gaslighting.

And here we are again. Trump doesn’t know how to run against a white man. His fundraising emails frequently raise the specter of Hillary Clinton.

During the debate, he had to resort to arguing that Biden’s environmental plan was backed by “AOC plus three” — referencing congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

A group he frequently attacks with racist, sexist, and misogynistic comments. Because it turns out, it’s all intersectional.

But just because sexism won the White House doesn’t mean that Democrats get a pass. We saw Democratic hypocrisy on display during the caucus cycle when an unprecedented number of women ran for the nomination and, one by one, they were all excluded because they weren’t “electable.”

Jessica Valenti spelled it out when she wrote in her column for GEN, “Democrats know the misogyny is there, but instead of interrogating it or strategizing on how to address it, they’re taking the quick and easy way out: superficial acknowledgments that mostly ignore sexism and move on. They call out Trump’s sexism but shroud their own in concerns over ‘electability.’”

It’s a little bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Sexists on the left can pat themselves on the back for running Biden because, look, it’s Americans writ large that have the problems, not them. And in a year of pandemic we need a “safe” option.

But the logic of the “electable” candidate is just coded language that hides our sexism and our fears of women behind a white man in a tie.

After Warren dropped out, a man who didn’t identify himself left me a voicemail at the newspaper to say, now that all the women were gone, I better “get in line and vote for Biden.”

And will I? Sure. But we didn’t have to be here. We got here through our own exhausting cycle that comes at the cost of women’s bodies, of black and brown bodies. And we will keep coming to this point. Again and again.

Until we decide to change it.

Dingus of the week: Everyone defending Jeffery Toobin

If it wasn’t bad enough that I had to think about Jeffery Toobin’s dick this week, I had to watch all you absolute dinguses defend him. The entire cycle of “it’s not that bad to jerk off on a work Zoom” was mind-numbingly stupid and you should all be ashamed of yourselves for wasting precious words on that. This isn’t about shaming people for masturbating. As your mom, I am telling you that masturbation is fine and lovely and frankly, if some of you did it more often we wouldn’t have to deal with your problems.

But taking your dick out on a work call is not okay. Why do I even have to say this to you? WHY? WHY IS THIS SOMETHING WE HAVE TO DEBATE? Not only did you decide to take up the stupidest hill to die on, but you prolonged the amount of time I had to spend thinking about Jeffery Toobin’s dick. I would like monetary compensation for this pain you put me through. You put us all through.

This is why, congratulations, you are now all the dinguses of the week. The winners include, but are is not limited to: Elizabeth Bruenig, Conor Friedersdorf, Nick Confessore, Brian Stelter (BRIAN! COME ON!), Scott Lucas, Matt Yglesias, and Ben Smith.

Do you have a nomination for a dingus? Email me: eclenz@gmail.com

What I’m drinking this weekend:

I wanted to make something fun and complicated. But also, I’m just spent.

I made Bourbon Rickeys for the debate last night. They were very good. I will keep making them. I did one part lime juice and two parts bourbon, topped off with a lime La Croix (it’s all I had for seltzer!) and garnished with a lime. Would have been amazing with some mint, too.

My friend Rachelle, who I have known since I was seven (I think, maybe earlier), texted me to tell me to make Negroni Sbagliatos. Which is a Negroni with sparkling wine instead of gin. Which sounds great. And a lovely subscriber also recommended those, too, so I am going to make them tonight.

Also, in my last newsletter, I asked people for cocktail recipes and I SWEAR TO GOD, some of you are hands down trying to murder me. So, I hope to start the slow process of death very soon.