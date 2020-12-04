Six Women Talk Honestly about Parenting in a Pandemic

The squiggle over that woman’s head? That’s it. That’s the mood. (Image via Getty)

We all feel like glass right now. Fragile and on the edge of always chipping and breaking. A lot of the heterosexual women I know are angry at their partners. Angry because they are the ones doing virtual school, planning the meals, caring for the kids, while their partner walks into the office and closes the door. And there are very few breaks. Moving from bedroom to living room to kitchen then back again.

And it’s going on forever. We really don’t know when this will be over.

In China, when quarantine was lifted, divorce filings rose. And maybe that will happen in America. Or maybe not. Psychologist and clinical researcher at Northwestern University Jay Lebow points out that divorce is a multiphase process that involves a lot of steps that are impossible right now — moving out, separating finances, and using the courts, which are facing a backlog of cases. That leaves us locked in a seemingly eternal conflict that’s left everyone raw.

I was lucky enough to divorce before the pandemic, and I am so glad I did. The court-mandated equality means I get moments to breathe and cry and watch The Crown and get work done.

But it’s also raised a host of other problems that are very hard to talk about openly and honestly, because these experiences walk the line of not being just about me, but about my children and their father and his wife as well. And we exist as a family unit — one that is tenuously held together by our mutual love for these kids and wanting what is best for them.

But, my god, the stories.

I keep interviewing people for different assignments I’m working on, and whenever I talk to a woman, we get sidetracked into chatting about kids and parenting and husbands and exes. And, oh, the stories they tell me. And the stories I tell them.

It feels like cutting open a wedding cake and finding maggots inside. So, I decided to share some of these stories with you. For no other reason than we need to know that the cake is maggoty. In this metaphor, the cake is heterosexual relationships. These stories are all anonymous. In some cases, I changed identifying details. Some of these women are my friends. Some of them are people who DMed me their stories. Some are married. Some are divorced. None of these people are me. These are all cis-gendered, heterosexual women. I included the identifying information they were comfortable with.

While the wreck-gazing might be fun, I think a more important issue here is how miserable we all are right now and how heavy the emotional load is. There are so many stories we don’t see. So many miseries we will never know. What we hold inside of us is so heavy — what we’ve seen and done, and what small cruelties we inflict and small graces we’ve given, so many stories we can never put our names on.

I feel like my husband and I are having two radically different pandemic experiences. In his, food appears and is eaten, he goes to his office and works and then pops out whenever he needs stimulation or assistance, and it doesn’t matter what I’m in the middle of, it can’t possibly be more important than his need for attention. Our kids have been at home since March, doing their work in their rooms quietly so as not to interrupt Dad’s concentration. They’ve handled this all really well. My husband still finds time to criticize, though. He’s irritated that I haven’t found social activities for the kids, and when I remind him that we’re in a pandemic and there are no social activities, he acts as though I’m not trying hard enough. He seems unable to grasp that the world is revolving around COVID-19 as he’s so used to the world revolving around him. He is bothered that I am desperate for alone time: “Why don’t you want to spend quality time with your family??” He can’t grasp that I’m never, ever alone, and I’ve been stuck in my house with my family for ten months, with no end in sight. He’s enjoying not having a commute, getting three meals a day, and I’m losing my mind. Two different pandemic experiences.

— 48-year-old mother of two kids ages 15 and 12

When the pandemic hit, my ex-husband, with whom I share custody, moved his internet girlfriend and her kids across the country into his home. He didn’t tell me until after it happened. He doesn’t believe in masks or vaccines. But I will get our kids vaccinated anyway as soon as we can. — 37-year-old mother in Minnesota

I asked my ex, who is a nurse, if I could keep custody of our son during the start of the pandemic when we really didn’t know anything about the disease. We had lost our childcare for our son, and I wanted to be able to rely on my parents to help me care for him while I work. My dad is at high risk. At first, my ex refused, and then he agreed. I had my son for a full week, and then my ex agreed to see him at a park and socially distance. But when he showed up at the park, he told me he was taking my son and there was nothing I could do about it, and if I didn’t let him take my son, then he would ruin my life and ruin my business by posting photos of me online. I chose to let him take my son, but that meant that I was without childcare going forward. I admit to being totally beside myself about this and deeply upset. I thought that I would do something childish and passive aggressive. About a week later, I dropped my son off in the front yard of my parents’ house and asked them to watch him safely while I was gone for ten minutes. I drove to the house I own with my ex but don’t live in anymore to put a For Sale sign in our front yard. When I pulled in the driveway, I found that my ex was not at work, even though he had told me he was at work, and that is why I had stayed home to take care of our son and I was not myself at work that day! I was just furious. We fought, and he locked me out of our house and began filming me through the sliding glass door window. I have no good excuse for what I did next, but out of anger, I threw a rock through the glass in the sliding glass door window. I screwed up with this because, sure enough, he went and got a restraining order against me the next day. — Mother of a 5-year-old

A source of ongoing, simmering resentment is the fact I did all of the virtual schooling while trying to work at home. He only has kids on his days off and even then can’t seem to manage getting two kids onto Google Meet. He has run large stores for decades but somehow needs to call me every 30 minutes to talk through tech issues? My job is flexible, but I still have to work. At no point this spring or summer did he take any time off. He is ending this year with extra leave. He did take the kids to the beach one day and then out to eat at a casino buffet in Biloxi, Mississippi. His excuse was that there was nowhere else to eat (this is demonstrably untrue) and that it was empty, because even people in Biloxi are skeptical about buffets at the goddamn casino. — Divorced mom in Mississippi, with two kids ages 10 and 6

My ex no longer sees our child. But he owes me about 20k in back support. For years, he would pay a little, stop, rinse, repeat. I finally opened a case with the state child support enforcement agency. I warned him first, many times. “If I take this to state enforcement, you’re not going to be very happy.” My lawyer told me they are relentless and urged me to do it to force him to pay. I did. So when those COVID checks went out, the state automatically took my ex’s and his wife’s check and sent it to me. It is the one debt that the state would satisfy with the COVID check. About two weeks later, I get this private message on Facebook from an account with no friends, photos, etc. Clearly, made up. And the message says, “Does your husband know you take money from other people’s men?” Obviously, this is the stepmother, who was emotionally abusive to my kid. The way it’s phrased, with the partner of the deadbeat as the victim, makes it clear. She’s not too smart. So, I just wrote back, “It’s called child support. Try to be a better person, Cami,” and then blocked her. I hope they send out another stimulus check only so I can take theirs again. — 53-year-old mother in Connecticut