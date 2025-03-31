As Trump’s election victory became clear in November, thousands of Americans began looking for an escape hatch. Google searches for “move to Canada” surged 1,270% the day after the election, while similar searches about moving to New Zealand and Australia jumped by 2,000% and 820%, respectively. Few Americans have the resources to emigrate. But financial barriers aside, uprooting your life to move to another country or even just to another state isn’t easy, and may not always be the right choice. People have valid reasons for staying or leaving.

If money were no object, would you want to leave the U.S.? What about your state? Why or why not?