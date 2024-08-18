Share this postShould you divorce your Republican husband?lyz.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLinksShould you divorce your Republican husband?And other links for your SundaylyzAug 18, 2024∙ Paid63Share this postShould you divorce your Republican husband?lyz.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10ShareYes.But I think this question is a red herring. And I even divorced a Republican husband. Let me explain.This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPrevious