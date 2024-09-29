The question came up at every book event I did this year. It was asked and stated in so many different ways. “Will you find a better man?” “I picked a good man.” “Maybe you should have picked a better man.” “Don’t you think you just picked a bad marriage because of how you grew up?”

All of these questions came from women. All of these questions implied the same thing. My marriage was bad because I, like some craven adventure-seeker looking at chalices in an Indiana Jones movie, had chosen poorly.