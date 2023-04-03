This is a newsletter about a family heritage trip to Poland with my father and 2/3 of my sisters from April 1-9. I will send it as often as possible, or until my sisters mutiny and break my computer and I’m found with a pen through my heart.

Some business: This newsletter will mostly be going out to paid subscribers, so don’t miss out.

But if you want to opt-out without unsubscribing from MYAM you can find instructions here for how to unsubscribe from this section of the newsletter.

At some point on the 10-hour bus trip from Berlin to Krakow, I texted my brother, Zach, to tell him that I had been traveling for three days, my ass hurt from the bus seats. I hadn’t had a proper meal or slept in a bed since I left Iowa. Oh, and we could have flown from Berlin to Krakow but my father had insisted on this incomprehensibly Odyssean format of travel because we will make more memories this way. To which I had said, “Everyone has memories, Carl. It just depends on what flavor of memories those are.”

So, when I told him all of this, my brother responded, “Well, you went on a family heritage trip! This is our family.”