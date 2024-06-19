If you value this newsletter and the work that is put into it, become a subscriber. Subscribers get access to the full archives of this newsletter, the Sunday links posts, and the Monday discussion threads. This week, we talked about our how we take breaks in the hellscape of capitalism. Paying subscribers also get access to the Flyover Discord server where we are talking about everything from gas stations to politics.

In 2013, just days before the birth of my second child, a pastor friend of mine took me aside to tell me that he believed it was God’s calling for me to have more children.

Christians would outnumber everyone else if only Christian women were more faithful and had more children, he said, waving his hand toward my very swollen body.

I told him that sounded like eugenics and he laughed it off. It wasn’t eugenics; it was fulfilling a Biblical command. The womb was its own mission field, he said.

The concept wasn’t new to me. I was raised in the Quiverfull movement. Quiverfull is an ideology that encourages Christians to have multiple children and fulfill the commandment in the Bible to “be fruitful and multiply.” The term “Quiverfull” comes from Psalm 127:3–5, which refers to children as arrows in a quiver. My own parents, who had eight children, like to joke that they outdid the Biblical mandate.

By the time I was having children in a post-9/11 world, the idea had taken on a new meaning in churches, as a way of combating the spread of Islam.

But whether you call it Quiverfull or being fruitful and multiplying, the idea of having children to colonize a land or take over an ideology is always eugenics.

Eugenics is making an ideological comeback, not that it ever really left us. This month, Elon Musk, who has decided the world needs more of his genes and has thus far fathered 11 children, tweeted that it should be considered a national emergency to have children. Far-right activist Chaiya Raichik replied that she believed conservatives should “outbreed the left.”

And it isn’t just shitposters talking like this. The ideology is evident in the posts of trad wives — women who, at least in their minds, eschew the trappings of modern womanhood and dedicate their lives to being wives and mothers, and posting about it nonstop on social media. Books and articles encouraging people to just get married and have kids and fetishistic profiles of atheist couples who are vowing to breed smart children seem to be everywhere. The religion-free rebrand, dubbed “pronatalism,” is really just eugenics dressed up with hipster glasses.

At the same time, reproductive choice is increasingly criminalized, gender is being policed, the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed nation, childcare is unaffordable and parents are losing their jobs because of childcare shortages.

As historian Natalie Fixmer-Oraiz writes in her book Homeland Maternity: Motherhood and Motherland in Contemporary America, “Reproduction has long been a site for negotiating cultural anxieties, most often at the expense of women.” She goes on to quote historian Rickie Solinger, who notes in their book Pregnancy and Power: A Short History of Reproductive Politics in America, “Official discussions about reproductive politics have rarely been women-centered. More often than not, debate and discussion about reproductive politics — where the power to manage women’s reproductive capacity should reside — have been part of the discussions about how to solve certain large social problems facing this country.”

Some of the most pressing social problems in this country, among many other things, are the unaffordability of childcare, the slowing population growth and our disinvestment in public schools. All of these problems can be ameliorated by forcing women from the workforce to care for children.

But which women are allowed to be mothers and which are not? That’s always the question. The women rewarded and celebrated for having multiple children are almost always white, cisgender and gender-conforming, and upper middle class.

Recent legislative efforts to protect IVF treatment underscores this concept. But reinforcing ideas of appropriate reproduction. Recall the response to Nadya Suleman, better known as “Octomom” who had 14 children, eight of them with IVF. Her racial ambiguity coupled with the fact that she was not well-off or married and she used public assistance, made her — and still makes her — a reviled cultural punchline. Compare her treatment with that of Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm, a wealthy white mother of eight.

This isn’t just about supporting or forcing motherhood and reproduction, or (if you want to put a neoliberal spin on it) as valuing “care work.” It’s about reinforcing a eugenicist’s vision of nationalism, where only the educated and those deemed desirable are valued as breeders. And everyone else is criminalized. Mothers in America need help — which is different from getting a little lip service while we’re thrown off a cliff. We need to be able to make the choices; to determine the best outcomes for our lives ourselves.

One thing these movements always fail to consider is that children are their own people. They form their own ideas and make their own decisions. (Just ask Derek Black. Or Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson.)

America is awash in stories and memoirs from ex-vangelicals (I am one of them). We are the children of Quiverfull and other movements who looked at the vision of the life we were given and noped the hell out of there. It’s not a collective movement, per se — the only shared goal is criticizing and breaking apart the ideologies that we were born into that we were told gave us freedom, but which we ultimately saw for the cages they are.

