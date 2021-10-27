This is the mid-week issue of Men Yell at Me. A newsletter that is opinions, essays, and journalism about politics and gender in the middle of America. You can read past issues here. If you like it, you can subscribe. I am running a subscription special that ends on November 1. You can subscribe for 1 year for $30.

Last week, Iowa Democratic Chair Ross Wilburn said he received a lynching threat after writing a column for The Des Moines Register. Wilburn is the first Black man to lead the Democratic Party in Iowa, a state that is over 90 percent white.

On October 8, the day before the Trump rally in Des Moines, Wilburn wrote in The Register:

Every single Iowa Republican — especially Rep. Ashley Hinson and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks — has made clear that they would rather cozy up to Trump and spread misinformation about the election than serve their constituents. After all, Iowa Republicans unanimously opposed putting checks in pockets, getting shots in arms, and helping millions of parents make ends meet.

Wilburn said he would pursue an investigation into the threat. And the county attorney told The Register they had been alerted, but did not provide comment.

Iowa Republicans came out in force issuing statements denouncing the threat. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tweeted on October 19, “This type of hate must never be tolerated. Whoever is responsible should be held accountable. Racism of any kind is unacceptable and not who we are as Iowans.”

Just one problem: It is who we are. For nine terms, Iowa elected and re-elected Rep. Steve King, a congressman who once lamented that white supremacy had become a negative term. He retweeted tweets by a Nazi sympathizer. He met with Nazis on a trip sponsored by a Holocaust group. I could go on. But Iowa Republicans did not turn on him until he was finally stripped of his congressional assignments. Gov. Reynolds was on King’s re-election committee until he lost his assignments. And she has never denounced his overt racism.

King was succeeded by now-Rep. Randy Feenstra, who during his time in the Iowa Senate sponsored anti-LGBTQ legislation and who in his campaign touted his vote to ban sanctuary cities.

In December 2019, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks attended an anti-immigration event where Nick Fuentes — a neo-Nazi who later appeared at the Capitol riot — was a speaker. (Rep. Miller-Meeks later apologized for appearing with Fuentes and denounced his views.)

In July, Gov. Reynolds blamed unvaccinated immigrants for the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Iowa legislature just outlawed the teaching of critical race theory.

It is who we are.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Soraya McDonald calls this phenomenon TROT: Those Racists Over There.” She writes:

The most pernicious, seductive lies in the history of this country: That racism, and all that results from it, can be blamed on a few cartoonishly evil characters. I have a name for these characters and the lie they have come to represent. I call them TROTs: Those Racists Over There. TROTs are scapegoats for racism, and they are everywhere.

Calling out the lynching threat against Wilburn while ignoring the racism and homophobia endemic in the party and the state is like trying to heal a broken bone with essential oils.

As I write this, I am sitting in a room in the United States District Court in Charlottesville, Virginia, listening to the jury selection for the Sines v. Kessler case. The case puts on trial a number of organizers and promoters of the violent, white supremacist Unite the Right rally in 2017. Some of the defendants are avowed white nationalists, and Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell make excellent cartoonishly evil racists — or at least they do now. Before, with their suits and ties and their polished way of speaking, they were not so cartoonish. And it was easy to pretend away the violence of their words. Until now.

More telling are the answers the potential jurors have given about race and violence.

The jury questionnaire asks jurors how concerned they are about racism against white people. Which is, surprisingly, a good question.

It’s good because it reveals so much about how we got here to this trial: so many “good” white people immediately agreeing that, Yes, yes, racism against white people is a problem. Yes, both the people marching in the street advocating a white ethno-state and the people counter-protesting to that are basically the same. Which is a pernicious way of pretending that racism is a “both sides” issue, rather than the reality of the way our society is formed.

Many more jurors are worried about violence toward white people and not worried about anti-semitism or other forms of racism simply because, as they say, “They don’t see it happening.” Which just means, they don’t see it happening to them.

It reminded me of the 2014 essay by Brit Bennett in Jezebel, where she wrote:

We all want to believe in progress, in history that marches forward in a neat line, in transcended differences and growing acceptance, in how good the good white people have become. So we expect racism to appear, cartoonishly evil like a Disney villain. As if a racist cop is one who wakes in the morning, twirling his mustache and rubbing his hands together as he plots how to destroy black lives.

But how often have I heard that in my own life? How often have I heard nice white people blame others or just shrug and say both sides were wrong? It’s easy to make villains of the racists on trial. It’s hard to grapple with the society that made them. That gave them platforms and listened to them as long as it was convenient.

But the reality is, the racists are not over there. They are us.

In 1941, Dorothy Thompson wrote the landmark essay “Who Goes Nazi?” for Harper’s magazine. In the essay, Thompson plays a parlor game about who she knows who could turn into a Nazi. It’s a wonderful essay about the banality of evil.

In the end she concludes, “Kind, good, happy, gentlemanly, secure people never go Nazi. They may be the gentle philosopher whose name is in the Blue Book, or Bill from City College to whom democracy gave a chance to design airplanes — you’ll never make Nazis out of them.”

But I think she is wrong. Kind, good, happy, gentlemanly people go Nazi all the time. The evidence is all around us.

This violence isn’t separate from who we are. It is a part of who we are.

We make monsters so we can separate ourselves from evil. But the reality is, this is who we are.

