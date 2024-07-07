I am very burnt out. I finished book traveling and promotion only to jump right into the waters of summer parenting, working with the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, and planning the next season of the podcast. It’s only July and I’ve already had quite a year.

As a result, my brain is leaking from my ears. My executive functioning is dysfunctional. Yesterday, I was working a table for the Iowa Abortion Access Fund at Cedar Rapids Pride Festival and so many well-meaning people asked me, “What are you working on now?” And I wanted to yell, “JUST TRYING TO STAY ALIVE, BRENDA!”

This is not a knock on people asking me how I am doing and what I am up to. It’s a very nice thing to ask. You should do it. You are perfect. But I’ve always known I’m close to burnout when people say, “How are you?” And I’m like, “HOW AM I?? HOW DO YOU THINK?”

Time for a vacation, Crazypants McGee.

Next week, I will leave for that vacation. And I am very excited about the line-up of content I have planned for you all. Some real all-stars. You won’t be disappointed. But I can only take these breaks and pay people to write for me in my absence because people subscribe to this newsletter.

So, thank you.