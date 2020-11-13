New Thanksgiving Tradition: Stay Alive

These are masks. Many masks! Put them on your dumb face. (Photo from Getty Images)

It was a foolish hope. But for a few weeks, I thought maybe my sister could come visit for Thanksgiving. I have four sisters, and they all live far away from me. Becky is the closest; she lives in Chicago with her husband, Michael.

The last time I saw her was in July, when she came to help me with the kids and give me a moment of reprieve from working and parenting and working and parenting. She and Michael had to cancel their wedding celebration, which was going to be this fall.

Going into a long, dark winter, I thought, Well, maybe I can see her. Maybe Michael can play video games with the kids, and I can cook for someone who won’t smack their hands to their head and say, “Owzo pasta is so gwoss!”

They would stay in my guest room. I bought this house last year thinking I would have more visitors. Thinking I’d have dinner parties and people on my porch.

This week, I texted her to let her know that Cedar Rapids had the fastest rising COVID-19 cases per capita. That Iowa was third only to South Dakota and North Dakota in COVID-19 cases.

Then, a few days later, Chicago issued a lockdown. Our Thanksgiving has been canceled. Because it’s time to go into lockdown again.

It’s a small tragedy in a year of large tragedies. But they add up. Little losses and big losses.

In the beginning of the pandemic, I got a lot of emails that argued it was the Democratic cities that were hit the hardest with COVID-19.

That’s no longer the case. Now, it’s the entire Midwest, red with disease. I guess we thought flyover country meant we couldn’t get sick. Except we are, and people are dying.

Doctors and epidemiologists are exhausted. They’ve been yelling for America to save itself, while politicians play PR with a pandemic. This week, Iowa’s governor issued restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors, unless everyone is wearing a mask, and oh, by the way, that doesn’t include churches or schools. Oh, and sports are fine, too.

Some people, including Iowa’s state auditor, praised the measure as better than nothing, but it’s worse than nothing. It’s pandemic theater. These worthless measures make people think something is happening when nothing is.

When pressed at a news conference on Thursday as to why she didn’t do anything earlier, Iowa’s Gov. Reynolds got defensive. She pointed out she was all over the state going on the radio and holding events, talking to people about the pandemic. Except any modicum of evidence shows that these events were largely unmasked, and she mocked Democrats for “hiding in the basement.”

I’m so exhausted. I’m so tired of waiting for leaders to care. And we all are tired. We keep allowing ourselves small indulgences. We are being safe if we just do this one thing, oh and one more thing, oh and… and….

You know what, stay in the fucking house.

Right now. Start today. Stay inside.

Iowa City council member Janice Weiner attended a joint entities meeting in Johnson County, Iowa, and relayed this message from the hospitals and health officials:

The big wave is two weeks from now. Suck it up now to cut transmission. Do not congregate outside your household. Do not. Not a joke, not politics — wear a mask — wear a mask, wear a mask, wear a mask.

Thanksgiving is different this year. Your new holiday tradition is called: Stay alive.

My kids and I are going to do something called a Feast of Favorites. We will make all our favorite foods. A giant pot of Jell-O for the nine-year-old. A bowl of croutons for the seven-year-old. An entire 9-by-13 of macaroni and cheese for me.

We are going to play Mario Kart in our pajamas. Watch movies in bed. We are going to order out tacos from El Bajio.

And we are gonna stay alive and stay the fuck at home.