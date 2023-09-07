Hi, friends! I’m so excited to talk about this book with you all.

But first, I have never done a book club on my newsletter before. This is my trial run and I got some questions last week in the announcement post about how much of the book people needed to have read for the discussions.

Which is a great question. I should have explained a little more clearly.

But my idea is to discuss this book in small sections, each Thursday until October 5. Then, we will take a break and return in November with a new book. Ex Wife by Ursula Parrot.

So, if you haven’t finished The Farm, that’s okay! If you haven’t gotten your copy, that is also okay. This is a very accessible book club discussion. And I hope to focus on themes topics and ideas that relate to the current moment in America and our own lives.

And now, the discussion questions. As a reminder, I am keeping the discussion open to everyone for now! So be kind, and assume the best of each other. If I remove your comment, I’ll send you an email explaining why.