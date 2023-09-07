Hi, friends! I’m so excited to talk about this book with you all.
But first, I have never done a book club on my newsletter before. This is my trial run and I got some questions last week in the announcement post about how much of the book people needed to have read for the discussions.
Which is a great question. I should have explained a little more clearly.
But my idea is to discuss this book in small sections, each Thursday until October 5. Then, we will take a break and return in November with a new book. Ex Wife by Ursula Parrot.
So, if you haven’t finished The Farm, that’s okay! If you haven’t gotten your copy, that is also okay. This is a very accessible book club discussion. And I hope to focus on themes topics and ideas that relate to the current moment in America and our own lives.
And now, the discussion questions. As a reminder, I am keeping the discussion open to everyone for now! So be kind, and assume the best of each other. If I remove your comment, I’ll send you an email explaining why.
We begin with the story of Jane, which feels, in so many ways, like an immigrant story. And then gradually, through loss and desperation, she comes to the farm. How plausible did you find this setup? Is the farm a place you could see yourself ending up? Or would you have, in desperation ever used a service like that? I have to admit there was a time when I considered being a surrogate for a friend (which is very different, I know), but it made me consider deeply I would be offering up to someone else — my body, part of my soul if I even believe in my soul.
I was struck when Ate tells Jane about how the mothers think they want their children but don’t actually want their children. It hit close to home about labor and work and the stress of balancing it all. How resentful I am sometimes. How I sometimes wonder what a life would look like if I hadn’t had kids. But at the same time, never wanting anything else other than what I have. What are your thoughts about being a parent? Do you want it? Is it something you feel like you should want? (This is a DEEPLY personal question, so feel free to skip.)
So, when Mae Yu tells Raegan that they’re offering women a better option than what exists in their own lives, it feels like such an insidious logic that creeps up into the world of capitalism — and, okay, is actually what capitalism is founded on. Where do you see this logic at play in your own life?
What thoughts or questions did you have while reading this book? What associations were you making between your experience of motherhood (either as one or being raised by one) and caregiving and the story the book is telling?