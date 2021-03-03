My Life as an Experiment

In this photo illustration a medical syringe and a vial with COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine seen in front of the Novavax the U.S. vaccine development company logo. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Conchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When the nurse asks me why I’m in the vaccine trial, I tell her, “I’m relatively young, relatively healthy, and I’m single and it’s a pandemic and no one else wants this body, so why not give it to science?”

I didn’t rehearse that joke. I just say it because I’m nervous, because, besides my children, she will be the only other human I will talk with that day.

She doesn’t laugh.

So then I tell her, “No, really. I’m depressed. And I feel so helpless in all of this. And I just want to help in whatever way I can. And this seems like one of those ways.”

She just nods. And asks the next question.

I spend much of the next two hours worrying that the joke was too creepy or that some horrible person has made that joke before. Kind of like when your name is Luke and everyone uses that line from Star Wars on you and laughs like you haven’t heard it your entire life.

I think about that. Because I don’t want to think about the reason I’m there, in that small room with painted cement bricks and one small window that’s obscured by a silver flexible HVAC duct. I’m there to be part of the Novavax vaccine trial.

I do not trust the government. Not one little bit. I grew up homeschooled and evangelical in Dallas, Texas, in the ’90s. I grew up learning about Ruby Ridge and Waco. My parents took us to homeopaths, and we used arnica for every bump and bruise. We read the Left Behind books, which asserted that a government takeover would be a harbinger of the End Times. The mark of the beast would be a tattoo or a microchip, and we had to resist the authoritarian pull of the government, who could take us away from our parents just because we were homeschoolers, just because we were Christians.

It’s hard to untangle the fear and the paranoia from the truth. It’s even harder to understand that part of the truth can never be fully divorced from fear and paranoia.

The truth is, as white upper-middle-class Christians, we were never persecuted against. But the truth is our government and our medical establishments do discriminate and do persecute. There’s the story of Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were taken from her body and used without her consent to help cure cancer. There is the Tuskegee syphilis study, in which Black men in America were denied life-saving care. J. Marion Sims, the doctor renowned for his fistula surgery, experimented on the bodies of enslaved women without pain medicine. Forced hysterectomies were so common among Black women in the South that they were called the Mississippi appendectomy. There are a million more stories like this of a government and a medical establishment cruelly and callously experimenting on and profiting off of the bodies of its most vulnerable and most marginalized citizens.

People talk about science as if it is some special field of knowledge outside of our cultural biases, outside of our racism, outside of our misogyny, outside of our fears and phobias. But it is not. Everything we know about saving life came at the cost of someone else’s life. And there are people who would like to justify it with a utilitarian logic: the ends justifying the brutal means. But that’s not true, and that has never been true. The whole point of the science of medicine is that life is worth saving and preserving. The question has always just been whose life are we saving, and whose life are we preserving?

And maybe that’s why I am here. So no one else has to be the experiment.

Last year, as COVID-19 spread through communities of meatpacking plant workers, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts blamed the close living quarters of the immigrant families who work in the factories for the unchecked spread, rather than the poor working conditions at the factories. A lawsuit filed by the family of a food-processing-plant worker who died from COVID-19 alleges Tyson plant officials ignored safety protocols and forced people to work in deadly conditions.

Our lives are the experiment. No wonder we are so exhausted.

The first vaccine trial visit takes four hours. I’m given a physical and walked through a very large form that explains the risks (swelling, fatigue, and what else) and the requirements (visits, blood draws, monitoring for two years, daily temperature readings that I put into an app). I can leave the trial at any time. The nurse makes this very clear. She asks me several times if I want to do this. This is part of informed consent, she tells me. It’s a process that developed in part as a direct result of Nazi experimentation on people in concentration camps. But medical consent in research has a complicated history in America as well. In 1934, Mrs. Hughes sued the doctor who extracted her husband’s tonsils and sixteen of his teeth against his will. He died as a result of the extraction. In response, the Supreme Court of Colorado did not find the doctor liable and noted: “there must be a clearer case of total abandon than here attaches before liability occurs, otherwise the learned judgment of our skilled profession would be lost to the human race. Without such, we could not enjoy the advancement of science.”

At this time, the Tuskegee syphilis experiment was three years underway. Nazi doctors were forcing Jews, Romany, Poles, and people with disabilities to ingest poison and were mutilating them for the advancement of science.

By 1964, the Declaration of Helsinki was adopted by the World Medical Assembly. It was a direct response to the Nazi experimentation, and it emphasized consent. However, it prioritized the expertise of doctors and the goal of medicine over the informed consent of the human whose body was in the balance.

In 1966, after three doctors at the Jewish Chronic Disease Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, injected live cancer cells into twenty-two chronically ill and debilitated patients without their consent, The Board of Regents determined, “There is evidenced in the record in this proceeding an attitude on the part of some physicians that they can go ahead and do anything which they conclude is good for the patient, or which is of benefit experimentally or educationally and is not harmful to the patient, and that the patient’s consent is an empty formality. With this we cannot agree.”

And then, of course, there was the Tuskegee syphilis study, which was being conducted from 1932 to 1972. It only ended when Jean Heller, a journalist for the New York Times wrote about the decades-long experiment. A government mandated advisory panel later determined the obvious, that the experiment had been unethical and that America needed uniform laws and practices governing how science used our bodies for experimentation.

Sitting in that room, with its worn chairs and sentries of file cabinets, all that history is here too. Everyone wants to be sure I consent.

I say I do consent, but I wonder how it’s even possible. How can I say I agree to something whose risks I don’t know. Nor can I really understand. We are still grappling with the effects of COVID-19 and what it does to our bodies. A friend of mine who caught COVID-19 in March of 2020 is still struggling to breath. Another friend who caught it in October of 2020 tells everyone on Facebook it’s no big deal and we can’t live in fear.

Two weeks after I received the first vaccine shot (real or placebo, I don’t know), my little brother, my mom, and my dad all get COVID-19. They’ve all had their first vaccine shots already. But my little brother is a person with Down syndrome. Him getting sick was exactly what I was afraid of when the pandemic began.

Me and Noah summer of 1996.

I remember him being born nearly three months early, cradling him in the hospital as tubes fed him and an incubator helped him breathe. And even later, when he finally came home, my sisters and I would take turns holding him for his daily nebulizer treatments. I’d hold his tiny body and sing “Old Joe Clark” and “Big Rock Candy Mountain.” Songs I now sing to my son. But when he and I sing them, we clap and make up new verses, about sisters and farts. With my little brother, I just held him and prayed he would live.

When he gets sick, it’s just days before the winter storm will hit Texas, where he lives with my parents. And I frantically begin Googling, so I can learn about Down syndrome and COVID-19. Every journal article I read seems like it’s been published in the past two weeks. The outcomes aren’t good. But he’s had his first shot, and a doctor friend I call tells me that’s good. But there isn’t a lot of data to go off of. After the storm, when my mom can get him to the doctor, he is diagnosed with pneumonia and stays for a few days, so he can breathe. He’s given treatments that my mom says are like the nebulizer he had when he was a baby. When he is finally home, I keep Googling, looking for answers on long-term effects of COVID-19 in people with Down syndrome. But there aren’t good answers. I realize that’s because we don’t know. His life is now an experiment.

Being a person born with a disability means being born into a culture where your body is deemed inconvenient and disposable. When my brother was born, my grandma, who worked as a nurse in a care home for people with disabilities, told us horror stories of the treatment. She made us promise to keep him at home. I am one of eight siblings, and in my 20s, I became obsessed with the story of Rosemary Kennedy, who was given a lobotomy without her consent. “How could a whole sibling disappear and you don’t say anything?!” I’d yell after one too many drinks at parties. This history isn’t past. It’s present. This year, in Oregon, people with disabilities who contracted COVID-19 were denied critical access to healthcare. I read that story the day my brother is admitted to the hospital, and I fall asleep crying.

His body is an experiment too now. But I consented, he did not.

Six weeks after my first shot and two weeks after my second, I’ll read a Wall Street Journal article that will tell me that the Novavax vaccine is created from insect cells: “The company’s scientists first take a common insect virus, called a baculovirus, and insert DNA instructions to create the spike protein. They use the newly infused baculovirus to infect cells that originally came from an armyworm insect.”

I have bug DNA grown in beer vats in my body. I am awed by the science it took to make them. I am hopeful for the vaccine. I’m hopeful for all the vaccines. I keep seeing pictures of my friends, with exposed arms, eyes above their masks, jubilant. I cannot wait to see them again.

But also, I know there is money here, too. Novavax is a struggling company that was only revived by the pandemic. It’s vaccine is a latecomer. The cash-strapped company didn’t have the flexibility of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. People are now buying and selling stock over how well this spikey bug cell will perform in my blood. Futures will be won and lost over how well I, as a data point, perform.

I want to know how it feels to make money off a pandemic. But I worked in marketing for many years before I became a journalist. I know they don’t see it as profiting off of death, but as promoting life.

In the beginning of pandemic, my governor contracted COVID-19 testing to a tech startup with no healthcare experience, distributing tests that touted near perfect accuracy, but whose reliability was in question. It was a quick fix. No one cared about the quality. And now, as the vaccine rollout continues, I wonder if we’ll remember. What lives and data were lost for a cheap corporate solution?

In April, I wrote a profile of the company and asked the CEO whether he felt responsible if this venture failed. In tech, it’s just money that is lost; in a pandemic, it’s lives. He said, “We appreciate the responsibility embedded in the challenge we’ve taken on, and it’s one we do not take lightly. My focus is identifying critical societal needs and assembling the brightest minds together to tackle key issues head on.”

Which means absolutely nothing.

Later, when stories about problems with the test came out, I emailed often to ask about problems with testing, and eventually the company refused to answer my questions. Reynolds has repeatedly refused to release separate Test Iowa data.

Even later, Iowa’s governor and the state epidemiologist appeared in commercials for the company. Presumably helping them make even more money.

I would love to see the data that has been collected from millions of Iowans, myself and my children included. All that valuable data that they now hold and will make money off of, and I will never see it. Signing up for testing, I had to click that I consented to their terms of use, but did I really consent or did I just have no other choices for testing at the time. What’s the difference? And does anyone care?

I can’t separate this from what’s happening right now with the vaccine in my body. Here I have fully consented. I want a cure so badly, I’ll let my body be an experiment.

For two years, Novavax, through the university hospital, will track me. I will take my temperature and put it in an app, and they will keep it all. And maybe it will help someone. Maybe by the end of the month, Novavax will get Emergency Use Authorization? Maybe by May? I will know if I got the vaccine when it is approved or if I qualify for another vaccine, whichever comes first.

But am I saving a human life or a corporate one, and why can’t I tell the difference? My father works in healthcare. And one Christmas, I made him mad by saying it was immoral to make money off of the lives of human beings. It’s the system we have, he said.

Or I remember him saying that. It’s been so long since I’ve seen him. I can’t wait to make him mad at me in person again.