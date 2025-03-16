It’s not bad enough that we live in the stupidest of times; do they also have to be so tacky?

The aesthetics of MAGA are unnerving, like AI-generated art where fake humans without body hair or blemishes but too many fingers glide through worlds without shadows. Even real human faces, plumped with filler and Botox, don’t move how they ought to, performing a simulacrum of human facial interactions. The overly full, immovable cheeks, the bright pink lips, the orange skin, the shiny suits; yassified, FaceTuned, filtered, blurred everything look has any ounce of humanity buffed out, glossed over, hidden. We live in the uncanny valley.