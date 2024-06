The Trump verdict was still echoing through the canyons of social media yesterday evening, when the collective eye-rolling over “Resistance moms” began.

People on social media began mocking those wine-drinking, MSNBC moms, posting “Trump is guilty” memes on Facebook. Others began snidely chiding those of us who were celebrating (Jim Beam in a dive bar for this mom but ymmv), by letting us know that “nothing will ever change” and “who knows how this will affect polling.”