Iowa’s iconically horny gas station Kum & Go is getting a new name.

In 2023, the owner of Kum & Go, Kyle Krause, sold the gas station chain to the Utah-based Maverik. Beginning this year, Maverik is rebranding all Kum & Go stores

It’s a soulless rebranding. One that takes a very (accidentally?) hilarious gas station name, leeches it of personality and double entendre and turns it into just another empty corporate vector.