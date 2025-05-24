Last week, in the newsletter, I wrote about my 14-year-old, a cis girl who is a swimmer, and how people ask me about trans girls in sports.

My ultimate point was that trans girls do not threaten my daughter. Trans girls are the ones under threat, and all children deserve to compete; to be loved and protected. And I linked to scientific studies that showed that trans girls do not have an unfair advantage in sports.

Then, with zero irony, the Daily Mail (I don’t link to trash, so no links here) wrote a hit piece about my newsletter. The fact that in another wild news week, a national publication took the time to write a hit piece about a niche newsletter that was behind a paywall shows the extent to which transphobia has become the norm in our culture.