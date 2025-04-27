While on vacation, I deleted Instagram, TikTok, Gmail, BlueSky, and the Substack app off my phone. I don’t use Facebook anymore. I left the NYT app on because I was determined not to lose my Wordle streak, and I was honest with myself: I knew I’d want to scroll headlines even while on my break. And I’d want to be aware of any serious breaking news.

What surprised me was how easy it was not to know.

Real quick, while I have you here, before the paywall. I don’t paywall much in this newsletter. I truly believe that if I write something I believe in, I want to share it with as many people as possible. But this newsletter is my job and it’s the job of two other people as well. My very talented editor (seriously, she’s so talented) and the new-to-the MYAM team, Isabella, who is the assistant editor helping me as I work on another book and start a new podcast!

Paying subscribers help make this newsletter happen. And it means so much that you would support the loud feminist voices you want to see in the world.