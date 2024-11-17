So, in the Friday newsletter, I wrote that I was going to Savannah to support my friend Morgan Jerkins as she ran her first marathon. (And maybe take a little break.) Because I ran a marathon last month and am still recovering, I planned to run 10 miles of that marathon with Morgan and then leave the course and support her.

That is not what happened. Overcome by the lovely scenery and the great vibes of the Every Woman Marathon, I decided to run a little farther than 10 miles. And by the time we ran/walked to mile 18, there really wasn’t a good place to leave the course. So, that is how I accidentally ran a second marathon.

Needless to say, I am exhausted. But we finished! So, enjoy these pictures and the links.