This week, I read a very long, very interesting feature in NYT Magazine about weight-loss drugs in marriage. And it’s fascinating not because of its flawed premise but for how much it unintentionally reveals about gender roles, female rage, and thin privilege. The whole piece made me so sad for Jeannie, the woman at the center of the article. How she never felt she could refuse sex or ask for more out of her marriage until she got thin and finally believed she had the right to demand things out of life.