Is It Finally Time for Some Equal Rights?

View of demonstrators as they carry a banner on Pennsylvania Avenue (at approximately 4th St NW) during the Equal Rights Amendment March, Washington, DC, July 9, 1978. (Image via Getty)

Last year, on January 27, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, providing the necessary vote needed to add the ERA to the Constitution. It was a moment that was over 48 years in the making. It was historic and hard-won and also anti-climactic.

Despite Congress voting to extend the deadline, there was no way the Senate, under the necrotic thumb of Mitch McConnell, was ever going to ratify the amendment. And the Justice Department, under Bill Barr, issued an opinion stating that the ratification of the amendment, which prevents gender-based discrimination, was too late. The victory, which came after a historic number of women were elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, was more symbolic than a marker of any sort of change. So the effort, like so many hopes in 2020, ended in disappointment.

But 2021 is a vastly different year. Democrats have a narrow majority in the Senate. There is a new administration, and with it a new Justice Department. And yes, new hope.

And a constitutional right to equality, couldn’t come at a more desperate time. Women in America are suffering. In this pandemic, female unemployment has reached its highest rate since 1948. Forced out of work because of unequal pay and a society that relies on their uncompensated free labor, but does little to protect them, women are in desperate need of help.

In 2019, Kamala Harris, who was running for the nomination for president, told an Iowa crowd that she’d ratify the ERA in her first 100 days in office. On January 21, one day after Harris was sworn in as vice president, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) introduced a bipartisan bill eliminating the deadline for the ERA, which would clear the way for its passage. In the Senate, Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced a similar bill. If the bill passes the House and the Senate, it will become settled law in two years.

Another way to get the amendment passed would be to have the Justice Department reverse the Barr decision. Again, all it would take is a change of direction. And then, in two years, the ERA would finally become law. It’s almost too easy. So, why hasn’t it happened yet?

Jennifer Carroll Foy, who spearheaded Virginia’s effort to ratify the constitutional amendment, traveling around the state on a bus, spoke with me by phone, and she sounded tired and relieved. There are no more bus tours. Foy resigned from her seat in the Virginia House of Delegates and is now running to become Virginia’s first Black female governor. She’s been running a campaign and trying to homeschool and potty train two three-year-olds in a pandemic.

I told her that even though the hurdles seemed easy, procedural even, I couldn’t believe that the decades-long fight to enshrine gender protections into the Constitution could be over.

“That’s the point of attacks,” she said. “If you can extinguish people’s hope, you know, then, then you own the day, you win the war, because then they feel like, why even bother? You create a self-defeatist type of mentality, and people just believe there’s nothing that they can do.”

The fight to pass the ERA began in 1923, when women’s rights activists realized that suffrage wasn’t enough. Gender protection needed to be settled law and not determined based on the whims of an election. Foy took up this fight because for as long as she’s been alive, she’s known that she’d have to fight for equality.

Foy is one of the first African American women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute. She was admitted after a Supreme Court decision forced VMI to stop discriminating based on gender. But it could have easily gone the other way. At the time, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a dissenting opinion, arguing that because the 14th Amendment to the Constitution—which guarantees equal protection under the law—doesn’t explicitly include the word women, then it doesn’t explicitly apply to women.

It’s a tricky bit of logic, but one being employed across the nation to prevent access to abortion and other necessary healthcare. If the Constitution doesn’t say it specifically, then you don’t get it. The ERA makes the Constitution say it specifically: Women are equal.

In 2020, Foy told me that watching the debate over whether she was equal, was the moment she decided to go to the VMI. She wasn’t going to let anyone tell her she was less equal.

In the past year, Americans who are Black or brown, LGBTQ, immigrants, and women have lived through exhaustive debates over our equality. Do women have a right to healthcare in a pandemic? Do Black people have a right not to get shot by the police? And in a pandemic, the carefully caulked cracks in the American experiment broke wide open. It’s women, women of color specifically, who are losing their jobs in the pandemic. It’s women who are bearing the brunt of the childcare and homeschooling and juggling the work. It’s women who are frontline workers, and it’s women who are breaking. This is because systemic inequality is built into our nation.

“Let’s put equality, true equality, into our founding documents,” Foy told me.

And that equality is only a few votes or pen strokes away.

