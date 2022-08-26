On August 24, 2022. After President Joe Biden announced a student debt forgiveness plan, politicians and pundits stepped forward to criticize the policy. Many of these people who were criticizing the plan have benefitted from generous government aid, bailouts, and PPP loans, which is important context for any reporting about the issue.

Locally, as Republican politicians in Iowa call the plan “a slap in the face” to hard working Iowans, and a “redistribution of wealth.” Reporting by many local media outlets has failed (so far) to add the critical context that the same Iowa politicians, who are criticizing the plan, have themselves benefitted from loan forgiveness.

Over on Bleeding Heartland, Laura Belin pointed out some of the hypocrisies especially with regard to farm subsidies:

In 2019 alone, Iowa farmers received $2.34 billion in federal government subsidies, according to the Environmental Working Group's database. Crop insurance subsidies accounted for about $342 million of that amount, paid for by American taxpayers who mostly are not engaged in farming. The Environmental Working Group's Midwest director, Anne Schechinger, noted, "While student loan debt relief will be $10k-$20k per person, farmers can get up to $125k per person/$250k per married couple in #farmsubsidies every year. And no limit on crop insurance."

I did some additional research and put together a list that I will update as I get more information.

Correction: An earlier version of this newsletter incorrectly identified Ty Rushing of Iowa Starting Line as the reporter who first reported on Ashley Hinson’s husband’s PPP loan. While Ty is great, it was Laura Belin who first reported that information.

Local journalism is being decimated, especially in Iowa, where reporters are often struggling to keep up with the fire hose of news. The result is often misinformation. If you support independent journalism and writing like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.