A Guide to the 2020 Election in Iowa

This sign makes a compelling argument. Photo via me.

Like everyone, I keep thinking about Election Night 2016. I watched results come in with a friend at the election party for a county supervisor. Sometime around 9 o’clock, I began begging her to take me home. It wasn’t going to go well. I wanted to go home.

She pushed me to stay longer. Clinton would win, she insisted. I drank whiskey and watched. The room spinning around me. And finally, once polls began closing on the West Coast, she agreed with me. It was time to leave.

She drove me home, and I staggered inside. Somewhere along that walk, I lost my keys. The lost keys would be a sore subject for months with my husband. I didn’t speak to him when I walked inside and went up to the guest room, where I would begin sleeping until I moved out in November of 2017. We hadn’t been talking much since the Access Hollywood tapes. Since the pussy-grabbing comment. “How could he vote for this man?” I would ask. And he’d say nothing. Just nothing.

Late at night, my sister called. She’s an assault survivor, and I am, too. Although, I wasn’t talking about it then. I wouldn’t talk about it for two more years. Until the Kavanaugh hearings.

She and I cried together. She would leave the country, she said. She couldn’t be in a place that so openly supported a man who assaults women. And she would leave. She’d get out a few months later, travel Europe and teach English in South Korea.

When I woke up at 6am, my head hurt. I came out and found my daughter, who was just five, standing on the landing outside the guest-room door. She wanted to know if the lady won. I don’t remember what I said.

I remember dropping my kids off at school. I remember hugging a friend in the parking lot. I remember coming home and eating sour cream out of the container. My husband hadn’t left for work yet. I hadn’t made his lunch that day. So, he was finishing it up. He looked at me before he walked out the door. “You’ll have to get over this,” he said.

I never did.

I wasn’t able to march in the ensuing protests because of the tension in my home. I did interview Blanche Wiesen Cook, author of a three-volume biography of Eleanor Roosevelt. Which I reviewed for Pacific Standard magazine.

I asked Cook what she thought Roosevelt would tell us to take away from the 2016 election. In her best Roosevelt voice, Cook recited a quote from Walt Whitman’s poem “Pioneers! O Pioneers”: “We must march my darlings.”

Some strong JEB! energy here. Image via me.

When my daughter woke up yesterday morning, she said, “This is it. Only one more day until all the commercials are about cereal again!”

It was such a normal thing to say in an abnormal time.

It gave me hope for cereal commercials again.

Image via Iowa’s Secretary of State

Here is what I am looking at in Iowa:

The state right now is polling in the shruggie-emoji zone. It’s a toss-up. The polling shows the race will be tighter than the pants on a British rock star. Clark Kauffman at the Iowa Capital Dispatch has a great article on what could happen if Iowa is too close to call.

Like every other state in the nation, we’ve already had record high numbers of turnout. Some interesting trends are that senior citizens are driving some of the early turnout. And of course, the youths are voting! And nationally, more women are voting early than men, which could be absolutely crucial here in Iowa. In Iowa, 56 percent of early voters are women.

Also in Iowa, as of October 31, 924,533 people have voted early. The last record was in 2016 with 647,152 early votes.

So the polling could be missing a lot of voters. And there are some serious questions about Iowa’s “gold standard” Selzer poll, which includes how they polled the congressional races. For instance, the poll tested a generic Democratic House candidate versus a generic Republican candidate on a statewide basis. And that subsample was only 200. Additionally, the Des Moines Register removed seven paragraphs from its story on the Selzer poll for the congressional races. That now-deleted section included what seems like a false anecdote from a voter who does not appear on the state’s voter registration list. The anecdote described this “voter” as seeing Ashley Hinson eating dinner with her three well-behaved children. Then, later, seeing Abby Finkenauer on a neighborhood walk with her team, while she yelled into her cell phone. The anecdote relies on sexist stereotypes of women. But the “voter” they polled doesn’t seem to exist.

In 2014, the Selzer poll was considered an outlier, but it was correct then. But earlier this year, the poll was canceled before the caucuses because of alleged bias against Pete Buttigieg. That was later deemed “a technical glitch.” A lot of political journalists in this state really love this poll. But I have a lot of concerns.

Anthony Sabato’s poll, which was famously and wildly inaccurate in 2016, moved his election prediction to “Lean Republican” for Iowa after the Selzer poll.

Anyway, no one knows anything. So, here we go…

The Greenfield v. Ernst matchup for the Senate is a nail-biter, which sucks because I’m down to my cuticles. It should have never been this close at all. I’ve written about it for Jezebel, and I wrote a profile of Greenfield, who has never held political office before. Basically, the stakes are this:

In the end, the most exciting thing about Greenfield is that she’s not exciting. She didn’t enable a corrupt regime that lied while hundreds of thousands of Americans died. She has not, as Ernst has, falsely claimed that doctors are lying about the pandemic. She has not refused to impeach a president for lying and for corruption, only to then have him continue to lie and be corrupt.

Greenfield has made Social Security a huge aspect of her campaign. When she was twenty-four and pregnant, her husband died in a work accident leaving her with a toddler. She lived off Social Security and Union benefits while she went back to school. If you consider that, historically, senior citizens are a huge voting bloc in Iowa and that Social Security is a huge voting issue for them, it’s possible that there is a scenario where Greenfield wins even if Trump wins the state. Also, the intersectional issue there is, of course, misogyny, showing that voters would rather punish Ernst than Trump. But Greenfield seems to have won the day on protecting healthcare and the social safety net, even as Republicans attack her as “too socialist.”

The Finkenauer v. Hinson race in Iowa’s First Congressional District. Abby Finkenauer is the incumbent after beating a Republican, Rod Blum, in 2018. Blum was the kind of bloviating male politician who was accused of violating ethics rules and stormed out of an interview in a room full of children, when a reporter asked him the hard-hitting question: “Would you take a donation from a Republican in Iowa City?” Finkenauer has been just an incredibly competent centrist Democrat, who causes no problems, gets things done, and was the first federal-level politician to start demanding derecho help.

Finkenauer’s challenger is Ashley Hinson, a former TV news anchor, who calls herself a “recovering journalist” and plagiarized op-eds and entire sections of her website. Hinson was part of the coalition of Republicans in the Iowa State Senate who, this legislative session, tacked on an amendment to an unrelated bill that put a 72-hour waiting period on abortions in the state. The law was later struck down. But they did it late at night and four state legislators and one aide have confirmed to me that Hinson actually hid so she wouldn’t have to debate the amendment. But that hasn’t stopped Hinson’s campaign from trying to attack Finkenauer as a “chicken who won’t debate.” Her campaign put up this “Lefty Chickenauer” Twitter feed, which showed pictures of someone in an inflatable chicken costume holding up a white board that demands that Finkenauer debate Hinson. Except, they did debate on Sept. 7. To further feather this bird shit show, Hinson’s campaign manager is named Jimmy Peacock.

If the race is competitive, it is because Hinson has an in with the business community who are all pearl-clutching about Democrats and taxes. Which is bananas, because Finkenauer is about as leftist as Joe Biden’s right hand.

That shady Selzer poll indicated this race might go Republican. But a Monmouth poll put Finkenauer ahead by 12 points.

In Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, J.D. Scholten is up against Randy Feenstra. This race will probably go to Feenstra. IA04 is Steve King country after all. And Feenstra is just a Steve King who doesn’t publicly associate with Nazis. But Scholten made this district competitive. Speaking of publicly associating with Nazis. This is your regular reminder that GOP candidate for Congress in Iowa’s Second District, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, hung out at an anti-immigration event with a neo-Nazi. Every time I remind the world this, the Iowa GOP gets very mad. But maybe, don’t hang out with Nazis? Just a suggestion. The Cook Report rates the IA02 race a toss-up.

Just a note on what influences Iowa politics: A lot of people talk about farmers and ethanol, but it is more than that. The Family Leader, an Evangelical organization led by Bob Vander Plaats, is hugely influential. Up there, there are a lot of Dutch Reformed Evangelicals who really love to harass local Pride Festivals and to burn children’s books because they seem to be “too gay.”

It’s the two E’s of Iowa: Ethanol and Evangelicalism.

You may remember Vander Plaats from his 2012 racism. He asked all these GOP candidates for the presidency to sign a “marriage pledge” that stated that Black children born into slavery were better off than Black children born today. The controversy caused even local blowhard and head of the Iowa GOP, Jeff Kaufmann, to turn on Vander Plaats for a brief moment. Truly a snake-eating-its-own-tail situation. But the Family Leader is still a big player in the drama. And one of my axioms of Iowa politics is, if Vander Plaats likes it, be afraid of it.

Speaking of Kaufmann. Kaufmann rose to prominence in Iowa politics because he helped our purple state turn into a red stranglehold. And now we are purple from all that choking. Kaufmann’s grip is weakening. In the Iowa Legislature, it’s possible the Democrats could regain control, which is great, because for starters, we could use some clean water, which the Republicans failed to prioritize, instead snuggling in with the corporate interests that love to pollute our groundwater.

Iowa Starting Line has a great write-up of the Democratic challenge to the Iowa Legislature. There are a couple of races I’ll be watching very closely.

Kaufmann’s son, Bobby, is up for re-election to the State House, but his campaign is being outspent by the Democratic challenger, former sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek. It’s a pretty incredible statement about Iowa politics that a cop is a Democrat. Pulkrabek is basically just a Republican who doesn’t want you to die of COVID-19 or drink dirty water, so in Iowa that makes you a leftist. Bobby is the absolute dingus who grabbed headlines in 2017 for suggesting a “Suck it up, Buttercup” bill that would have banned colleges and universities from offering counseling to students upset over the election. Kaufmann never introduced the bill. But that cycle in the headlines was a highlight of Kaufmann’s career. Another highlight includes being accused of running over a dog while suspiciously bleary-eyed.

I’m watching this race because it’s fun to see bad things happen to bad people. In that same vein, Jeff Shipley in Fairfield, who I wrote about this summer, is up for re-election. Let me give you a clue who he is:

Rep. Jeff Shipley from Fairfield has been doing his best to act as if Alex Jones and Ben Shapiro had a dumb baby. He has falsely argued that no one has died from COVID-19. And in a Twitter thread he argued it was weak for men to cry at George Floyd’s memorial service, tweeting, “Did MLK Jr cry publicly after the assasination [sic] of Medgar Evers?”

When one person wrote to Shipley to complain about comments, Shipley replied, “Are you black?” Eager to fill the vacuous hole of inanity left in the wake of King, Shipley, in a now deleted Facebook post, praised the Congressman and expressed his desire to follow in his footsteps. But it’s not just racism; these issues are intersectional. Shipley has also creepily tweeted, “Funny thing ... I can really appreciate a woman in a cloth face covering when worn with elegance and sophistication. Can’t be giving away smiles for free, make ‘em work for it!”

I will be watching that race with some popcorn.

Another race I will be watching is Kayla Koether’s run for the Iowa House against a Republican incumbent. Koether’s story is a story of voter suppression. She lost in 2018, when Republicans refused to count 29 absentee ballots that had been sent in time but were missing their “smart” postmark. Koether, who I profiled in the spring, is the kind of politician you hope all politicians will be, but so few are.

On Election Night, here are the people I’ll be following for Iowa-centric coverage. Now, I love lots of reporters in the state, but these are the ones who I know will be tweeting:

Tonight, I will be in Des Moines with the Greenfield campaign and live-blogging the election results from 6-11pm for GEN, and I’ll be writing a reaction piece for the Washington Post. And of course tweeting. ALWAYS TWEETING.

Okay, let’s do an open thread. How are we coping?