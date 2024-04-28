A couple of weeks ago, I got an email from a NYT reporter who wanted to ask me about my friend

.

Virginia is the author of the New York Times best-selling book Fat Talk and is a daily example of knowing your worth and loving your life. We’ve been internet acquaintances for years. (She remembers a particularly embarrassing Facebook post I made in 2017 that I thought was to a private group but was actually posted publicly, in sum, she’s a real one.) We’ve gotten to know one another a lot better in the past two years as Substack co-workers.

We have a group text with a few other writers, where we talk about newsletters, writing, best practices for podcasting, and so much more.

I’ve turned to Virginia for parenting advice, business advice, and, well, all sorts of advice. And I admire the community she’s built of readers and activists who are dedicated to making the world a more accepting place.

I said all of this to the journalist, who I called almost immediately after receiving the email. I love Virginia and I wanted to talk about the power of her work and the power of our friendship, which has pushed me to grow and change both personally and professionally. But the journalist seemed more interested in the divorce.

I am also a journalist. I know how not to answer a question. And I didn’t answer those. A woman’s life and work are not defined by her relationships or how other people feel about them.