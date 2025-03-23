If you missed the announcement last week, here it is again: The incredibly talented journalist and Iowan Isabella Rosario has joined the MYAM team to help me with this links newsletter and Dingus of the Week social media. I am drowning in work, trying to parent, write this newsletter, and work on a new book. I need help. And media, like all parts of the economy is, unstable. Waves of layoffs continue to hit incredible outlets, leaving talented storytellers stranded and our culture a little poorer without their voices.

You’ve seen the data by now: It’s mostly right-wing voices dominating the media ecosystem. So, I am so grateful to you all who support this newsletter. Because it means I can pay Isabella a fair wage for her work (she deserves more!). Thank you for paying subscribers who are doing the work of supporting not one, not two, but three journalists. (Me, Isabella, and the MYAM editor.)

After a recent failed dating situation, I vented to my group text, “I only have room in my life for one emotionally unregulated man in my life and that is my father!”

It’s a joke, but it’s also serious. One of the exhausting aspects of being a heterosexual cis woman in America is the expectation men have that you will cure their loneliness and be their therapist.