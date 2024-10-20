This week, I was interviewed by Ricki Lake for her podcast, “The High Life.” The episode hasn’t been released yet, but it was a really fun conversation and Ricki is absolutely a delight. And her hair is beautiful.

She asked me a lot of questions about my divorce and one that surprised me, because it’s not one people ask often. “Did you keep the house?”

It’s a question about property, ownership, money, and home. Who gets to keep the home you made together. What happens to that physical manifestation of a life together? Do you fight over each piece, separating brick from wood, from stone, parceling out furniture, silverware, breaking down the DNA of a life into it’s building blocks — a blender, a blanket, a throw pillow?