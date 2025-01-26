On January 20, 2025, self-styled techno-king and administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk stood behind a podium emblazoned with the presidential seal at Washington's Capital One Arena. Behind him were bold American blue and white stripes, spangled with stars. He was there to harangue an audience of Trump supporters, thanking them for their support in what he described as “saving humanity.”

It was a moment that, in hindsight, was fateful, one where history turns, doubles back and collapses in on itself.