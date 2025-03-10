Last Thursday, I sat in a meeting with my financial advisor. I specifically chose her because she is a woman, and I cried during our first couple of meetings. I cried about money because I was scared of the future of instability, of not having enough. I cried because for so long I haven’t had enough. I cried because I grew up unstable, and then later, when I was married, that stability became a prison.

I’ve been working with Stephanie for five years now. She’s helped me budget and save, and I finally feel like my feet are back underneath me.

During our meeting last week, we talked about the book and kids and the future. Stephanie has two daughters and and at one point she looked at me and said, “Are you scared to raise a son?”