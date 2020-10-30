Iowa's GOP host super-spreader events, while Iowa's case counts are some of the worst in the nation

This is a newsletter about Iowa and GOP campaign super-spreader events ahead of the election. If you can make it through to the end, there is a drink recipe that might be more disgusting than the picture of Iowa’s governor hugging Donald Trump.

Saying Iowa’s governor, Kim Reynolds, tried to slow the pandemic is like saying a droplet of spit tried to stop a wildfire.

It’s like saying a Tupperware lid on a bomb tried to stop an explosion.

Initially, closing bars and restaurants and other businesses kept some of Iowa’s case counts low. But in May, in advance of the summer holiday, Reynolds removed most restrictions. Theoretically, the Iowa Health Department has guidelines, but no one is following them. Or if they are, it’s only in a symbolic kind of way. The words “social distancing” and “masks encouraged” are thrown around like worthless incantations.

This week, I peeked inside one of my favorite restaurants to see what was happening. Curtains hung between tables were being tossed aside by drunk 20-somethings using them for a tipsy peek-a-boo game. None of the servers wore masks.

No one else did, either.

(Image via Getty. There was another one of him breathing on her face, but it made me feel ill and I don’t want to do that to you.)

Our infection rate is one of the highest in the nation, sitting at just over 26 percent. Schools are 50 percent in person, with some meeting full time. Our hospitalization rate, which had been low in the spring and summer, is now out of control. 596 people are in the hospital as you read this.

It doesn’t sound like a lot, but consider that Iowa’s rural areas have a doctor shortage that’s been going on for years and was made worse by Reynolds’s privatization of Medicaid.

According to a report titled “Rural Health Care Crisis” by Iowa Voices, “There are 118 rural hospitals across the state of Iowa serving over 1,104,000 Iowans who live and work in rural communities.” The report further explains, “Despite Medicaid covering 1-in-4 rural Americans, nearly 1-in-5 of Iowa’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closing. To make ends meet, hospitals are making deep cuts to critical health care services.”

Before the pandemic, Iowa was at a crisis point. It’s worse now.

“I think we’re on the cusp of something that’s about to get much worse,” Cathy Glasson, president of the local Service Employees International Union that represents about 4,000 nurses, physician assistants, and other health care professionals at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, told the Des Moines Register.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force repeatedly recommends that Iowa’s governor do anything to slow the spread. Literally anything would be nice. Instead, Reynolds hasn’t had a press conference since October 7, but she has had plenty of time to travel around the state to GOP super-spreader events.

On Thursday, before Vice President Pence held a rally, Reynolds was photographed on the campaign trail, unmasked in a home in Des Moines. Pictures on social media of the event show older Iowans gathered together, unmasked. It’s not the first time. Reynolds has been photographed many times since the beginning of the pandemic in large groups of people without a mask, without social distancing, without any sort of distancing.

This week, Republican candidate for Congress Ashley Hinson posted a photo of herself reaching to hug Donald Trump Jr. at a rally in Cedar Rapids. A rally that violated the city’s mask ordinance and rules on social distancing.

Senator Joni Ernst has been bragging about visiting all of Iowa’s 99 counties, needling her opponent Theresa Greenfield for not getting out there.

On Thursday, at a campaign stop in Bondurant, Reynolds accused Greenfield of “hiding in the basement ’cause she might have to answer a question.” But Greenfield paused her campaign events because staffers had been exposed to COVID.

At a campaign stop, Kay Henderson of Radio Iowa pressed the governor on why she’d mock Greenfield for following virus protocols. Reynolds answered, “You want to go out there and talk about what’s important to you and what’s your vision. Have you had any conferences with her?”

“I’ve talked to her more than I’ve talked to you,” replied Henderson.

Reynolds hasn’t held a press conference in a month, Iowans are dying, and, ma’am, it’s a pandemic.

Also, the “hiding” line doesn’t come off so well when you consider that Reynolds herself has been hiding essential information from the press about a public health issue that has killed nearly 2,000 Iowans.

For months, Iowa’s numbers were being manipulated, and positive cases were not being counted until an Iowa nurse sounded the alarm.

The former Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson, Polly Carver-Kimm, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the governor, claiming that her office deliberately withheld essential public health information from the press. Per the Des Moines Register, “Lawyers from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is representing Reynolds, Garrett and the state of Iowa in the lawsuit, generally denied the allegations raised in Carver-Kimm’s lawsuit but admitted Garrett told her at least once not to honor an open records request.”

Ernst is like Reynolds—holding events that make the pandemic worse, while trying to lie it away. Ernst had previously accused doctors of inflating COVID cases, touting a debunked conspiracy theory that only further endangers the lives of Iowans. And while she says she regretted that comment, her actions show little regard for the safety of Iowans, who are dying.

Have I mentioned Iowans are dying? Have I mentioned that our case counts are some of the worst in the nation? HAVE I MENTIONED THAT THIS IS HAPPENING?! Because some of you all seem to have forgotten in your effort to rush out to a Pence rally and make out with COVID-19.

Does anyone remember that this is a pandemic? Because it’s a PANDEMIC! Iowans are dying, and elected officials don’t care. All they want to do is win, even if you have to be on a ventilator to make that happen.

(Ma’am, it’s a pandemic! Image via Getty)

Dinguses of the week: Miles Taylor and Glenn Greenwald

Miles Taylor. What are you doing? This little baby-orphaning, ferret-faced coward outed himself this week as being “anonymous.” The person who famously penned the “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” in the New York Times and then sold a book for a lot of money, also written anonymously. Taylor is the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Taylor had a role in the family separation policy, which is responsible for orphaning 545 children.

In a CNN interview, Taylor compared himself to Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison, who wrote the Federalist Papers anonymously. And in a Medium post, Taylor argues he helped hold the president’s feet to the fire.

In a divided nation, I think we can all agree that Taylor is a weak-chinned, clip-on-tie-wearing dingus, who is trying to whitewash his reputation so he can keep buying Brooks Brothers pants when he loses his job.

Runner-up: Glenn Greenwald is what some people call “a journalist.” He quit his job at The Intercept yesterday in a big fit. The reason? His editors tried to do that horrible thing where they edit him. He called it “censorship.” Rather than, you know, just what should happen. He quit in a 3,700-word tantrum, proving that he really does need an editor.

Greenwald gets to be a dingus because now he’s on Substack and now has thousands of subscribers, along with Andrew Sullivan and whatever flour-and-water-lumpy-paste version of a man wants to retreat to his echo chamber. And yeah, I’m saying this on Substack! Which is my main thing while I work on book #3. But I’ll still continue to write for other places and be edited. Because edits are good.

True fact: Substack gave me an editor. This newsletter is now more rigorously edited than your local community newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

I’d write something here about how Greenwald is a cheap, fragile vase of a human. But his editor, Betsy Reed, shot him into the sun when she released a statement that noted she respects the journalist Greenwald “used to be.”

What I’ve been writing and reading:

What I am drinking:

I was just reading my Google News page, like a normal person, when I saw a story written by Worth that bore the headline, “15 Whiskeys That Should Bedeck Every Gentleman’s Home Bar This Winter.”

I posted it on Twitter, and the comments were just a lot of women holding their bottles of whiskey and men objecting to the word “bedeck.” And yeah, I think we all object to the word “bedeck.” As any gentleman knows, whiskey isn’t for bedecking, it’s for drinking as you puff a cigar and contemplate how great patriarchy is.

Here are some whiskeys I love lately, because it me. I’m man:

Breckenridge Rye

Cedar Ridge Whiskey

And I once had some whiskey from the Texas distillery Balcones, because they mailed me some during the caucuses after I broke a bottle of whiskey on my floor. The booze was marvelous, and I still think about it.

Also, my editor would like to add, “If you ever come across Still Austin’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey, buy it and drink it immediately.”

But this weekend I am going to make the Alabama Yellowhammer. The Yellowhammer is actually a bird. But, apparently, the Yellowhammer, the drink, is some sort of Applebee’s-ified version of whatever gross swill I drank in college at sorority parties. (Yes, I was in a sorority. No, we aren’t talking about it now.)

The literal recipe makes my stomach churn. Orange juice. Pineapple. Amaretto, vodka, and rum?! What the hell are you even thinking, Alabama?! Your beautiful bird deserves better! Hell, you tailgating dinguses deserve better. Drinks should not be this color!

The logic of the drink makes sense to me. Enough juice to settle the stomach, but enough booze to fuck you up proper.

As I was writing this, I went and made myself one, because why not? It’s ladyboss time over here. CEO of SELF INCORPORATED.

And I will say, it’s pretty delicious. Reminds me of a mimosa, but this doesn’t mess around with weak-ass champagne or sparkling wine. Your little teehee day-drinking mimosa could never compare to the Alabama Yellowhammer. This is a mimosa’s gritty cousin in jorts who will mess your life up, but have tons of fun doing it.

I know some cutthroat bitch named Ashlynne cooked this drink up in a lab to get the job done. Ashlynne is a pageant queen, a national merit scholar, class president, and probably a CEO of some company that exploits people with pretty font. But Ashlynne also has perfectly curled hair, three kids named Bronx, Brooklyn, and Bennett. And she should probably be the president. BECAUSE SHE KNOWS HOW TO GET THE JOB DONE.

Ashlynne 2024.

Anyway, next up are all those gross cream-based drinks y’all have been telling me to try.