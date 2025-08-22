Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beau!'s avatar
Beau!
9h

My mom just used a regular unbranded wooden spoon, but I'm sure its use in my childhood was influenced or inspired by Dobson so...good riddance to him! I remember the last time she used it was around 5th grade, when I laughed through it. She wasn't trying to be funny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by lyz and others
Melanie's avatar
Melanie
7h

Just a regular old wooden spoon at my house. My mom loved Dr. Dobson. My grandma actually worked at Focus on the Family when it was still located in southern California. I should probably be in therapy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture