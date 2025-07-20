This week, the CEO of Astronomer and the company’s chief human resources officer were caught hugging on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert. When the camera caught them, Andy Byron, the CEO, made a slow-motion turn, ducking down to avoid the camera. The HR executive, Kristin Cabot, turned and hid her face in her hands. In the viral video, you can hear Coldplay’s Chris Martin say that the couple is just shy or having an affair.

Turns out, it was the latter.

And the internet exploded. Memes, tweets, videos, and Instagram posts all seized on the absurdity of the situation.

I’ve become very agnostic about cheating as I’ve gotten older. I think that life and relationships are complicated, and there are worse things that you can do to a person.