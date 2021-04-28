District Attorneys Are the First Line of Defense Between the Police and the Public

Kimberly Graham is exploring a bid to run for Polk County Attorney.

Kimberly Graham was on a run when she first had the idea to run for Polk County Attorney in Des Moines, Iowa.

Graham had just lost the Democratic primary for Senate to Theresa Greenfield. The race between Greenfield and Ernst would become the second most expensive in U.S. history and the most expensive in Iowa history, with a price tag of $234 million.

But that was later. It was only June 3 and the governor had effectively reopened the state just days before, which would lead to a COVID-19 spike in the fall. And Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri had been arrested on May 31 while covering a Black Lives Matter protest. All of America was in a summer of pandemic and protest and a presidential election that gripped us all by the throat.

And in that moment, Graham was on a run listening to the Getting Curious podcast hosted by Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye. The episode was with the Suffolk County District Attorney, Rachael Rollins, who was talking with Van Ness about how District Attorneys (also called County Attorneys), are the first line of defense against an increasingly militarized police force.

Rollins is the first Black female DA in Massachusetts and has taken a progressive approach to prosecution, refusing to press charges for minor offenses. Instead, Rollins’s office focuses on finding treatment and assistance.

After losing the primary, Graham took six months off and went back to her law practice, representing kids and parents in juvenile court. But as she watched the tangle of the year unfold, especially after John Sarcone, the current Polk County DA, brought Sahouri to trial, she thought there had to be a better way. She announced that she was exploring her run for the office on March 10, the day Sahouri was aquitted. No woman has ever been Polk County Attorney. And Sarcone has held that office since 1990, when he defeated a Democratic incumbent in the primary. During that campaign, he criticized his opponent for delegating too much power to a female deputy.

During her campaign’s exploratory phase, Graham first met with Des Moines Black Lives Matter groups to talk about criminal justice reform. She has also been reading and researching evidence-based prosecution methods, like the work of Rollins and L.A. District Attorney George Gascón. Graham is a thorough researcher. As we talk, she holds up stacks of paper covered with Post-it notes and annotations. When I asked her what she wanted to change, she laughed and pulled out another stack of paper. It’s her list.

And for starters, she wants to do what Rollins does: stop prosecuting for low-level offenses like shoplifting or marijuana use, work to keep kids out of the criminal justice system, and eliminate cash bail. Graham also points to cities like Eugene, Oregon, that have created alternatives to policing, like mobile crisis assistance units, which free up police resources and work to keep people out of the criminal justice system.

Graham also points out that in 2018, no sexual assault cases went to trial in Polk County. Most of the cases ended in plea deals, in which the defendant agreed to lesser charges. Graham wants to know why prosecuting a journalist for doing her job is more of a priority than sending rapists to jail.

Recently, the Iowa House voted to increase penalties for protest-related offenses. “I can’t change the laws, but I can change how they are enforced,” said Graham.

And that’s just the beginning. Graham doesn’t describe herself as progressive. “I prefer to label myself as forward thinking and evidence based.” And she said she hopes to work with a university to study her changes to see if they are working. “I want data, and I want to know if this is effective. And if it isn’t? I’ll change.”

Graham believes that working to change the state is the responsibility of everyone who lives here, and she’s excited about the possibility of reform. She’s not doing it because she’s rich or has free time. Graham owes $234,000 on an $80,000 law school loan, because she was put on an income-based repayment plan, which raised her principal. And she’s a single mom, who runs a very busy law practice. She said the Senate campaign was grueling. But change, she says, happens on a local level. “If change is happening in Oregon, California, and Massachusetts, well, why not Iowa? Let’s work for it.”

This newsletter has been updated to reflect that no sexual assault cases were brought to trial.

Small aside: I asked Graham if she thinks people who put cereal on their pizza should go to jail and she answered, “Absolutely.” You are on notice, Fruit Loop pizza!

