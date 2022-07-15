This is the weekly round up newsletter for Men Yell at Me. A newsletter about politics and personhood in Middle America. If you like it, become a subscriber and never miss another dingus.

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion, a doctor in Indiana got a call from a doctor in Ohio asking for help. A 10-year-old was six weeks pregnant and needed an abortion.

The Indianapolis Star first reported this story on July 1. In response, Ohio Attorney General David Yost called the story a fabrication, telling the USA TODAY’s Ohio network:

“I know the cops and prosecutors in this state. There’s not one of them that wouldn’t be turning over every rock, looking for this guy and they would have charged him. They wouldn’t leave him loose on the streets ... I’m not saying it could not have happened. What I’m saying to you is there is not a damn scintilla of evidence.”

A couple of days later, after the rapist was arrested, Yost issued a statement one sentence long: “We rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets.”

In response to the news confirming the tragedy, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’d bravely investigate the doctor who provided the abortion to the child.

This one-two punch of interstate idiocy has been quite the spectacle to watch. It’s vicious political volleyball of dumb setting up cruelty to spike down on the already oppressed.

Todd Rotkita in 2018 running for the Republican nomination for Senate. (Image via Getty)

And you know what, let’s go for a hat trick on dingii…

As the fallout from this story continues, a lot of respectable-presenting men have been grabbing their collective pearls over the story. Glenn Kessler, the fact-checker for the Washington Post, cast doubt on the story, claiming that it was single-sourced from an activist, which is not the right word for “doctor,” Glenn.

There was never any reason to doubt the story. Many of the people Kessler contacted to see if there were more sources didn’t get back to him. So his claim of the story being single-sourced probably couldn’t hold up to the rigors of his own fact-check. And as harrowing as these stories are, it is in the public interest to tell them. People need to see the reality of what life is like in America.

When Kessler was presented with further reporting to corroborate the story, instead of apologizing, he pontificated if the story was even ethical to tell. As if a journalist (the original story had two bylines) writing a story highlighting the real harm being done to women by anti-abortion laws is the one at fault.

Kessler’s skepticism laid the groundwork for other outlets to call the story fake. And yet, when presented with evidence of the harm he had done, Kessler doubled down. Hiding behind the veneer of just asking questions. But questions are not objective, especially when those questions seek to erase the very stories that journalists should be telling.

Writing for Nieman Lab, Laura Hazard Owen astutely pointed out:

In America after the end of Roe v. Wade, one brave source on the record in the final story will often be the best we can get. Obviously, reporters and editors must make sure that their reporting is accurate and true! But those who believe that the end of legal abortion in many states is newsworthy will need to figure out how to report and publish these stories with a few more constraints than they’d prefer. If performing or receiving an abortion now counts as activism, well, then journalists will need to be okay quoting “activists,” unless they only want to tell the anti-abortion movement’s side. Countless abortion stories will never be told at all. It won’t be because they’re lies. It will be because telling them is too risky, because patients and doctors and staffers and volunteers will face arrest for coming forward. The facts will live on in the shadows. The women and children’s real lives will continue. Even if their stories seem “too good” to be true. Even if you wish they weren’t.

And I would add, these stories won’t be told because journalists like Kessler will prove to be untrustworthy, dismissive, and cruel. Why would or should anyone tell their story to a journalist who will be dismissive? In the past couple weeks, I’ve actively encouraged people not to talk to journalists because the framing of those stories could put people at risk for future abuse.

Owen further asks in a post-Roe era, who is allowed to be a source and who isn’t? Who is considered an activist and who is an authority?

And Now for Some Good News:

If you are tired of staring into the dark abyss of this world, try staring into the sparkling galaxies of other worlds and fantasize of fleeing. NASA’s Webb telescope gathered some truly incredible pictures of the universe. Including new stars.

Looking at those pictures of hot young stars, I have to wonder, are they single?

Also, Alexandra Petri is back from maternity leave, so we can laugh about things again. Petri ranked the images from the Webb telescope by how tasty they looked.

And while testifying about abortion access and the law, Professor Khiara Bridges gave former Dingus of the Week winner Josh Hawley an explainer.

What I Am Reading:

I am re-reading AS Byatt’s Possession right now. It’s one of my favorite novels of all time. And it’s up there for re-reads with Unbearable Lightness of Being. (What can I say? I’m insufferable.)

I truly, truly enjoyed this comprehensive analysis of 21 flavors of Mtn Dew by Geraldine DeRuiter.

I’ve tried to find the logic in my actions, and as best I can tell, it’s this: sometimes, the world becomes a dark place, and you desperately need a distraction from all of it. Sometimes, you need to be reminded that your body is still yours, and that you can do with it what you want, no matter what anyone else says. Am I actually blaming my Mountain Dew escapades on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade? No, of course not. But like, those fuckers didn’t help. I’m not normally compelled to drink Mountain Dew Overdrive, which professes to have “a bold, charged citrus punch” flavor, and has a bear that looks like it’s an anti-vaxxer on the label. I can only assume Kavanaugh is somewhat responsible.

It only gets better from there.

Parker Molloy wrote about why the media is failing to media right now.

Andy Campbell at the HuffPost wrote this incredible follow-up to the attack on protesters in Cedar Rapids. The local media has fumbled the ball on this story. With the exception of Iowa Public Radio, I haven’t even seen anyone report the correct number of victims.

Iowa Starting Line has a story about how a library in Vinton had to close due to backlash from residents who demanded books about Donald Trump that simply did not exist.

And ICYMI, I wrote about the new homeschooling movement and some of their curriculum. And in response, the writer of some of the books I analyzed got mad at me. Which is, once again, why this newsletter is titled what it is.

“Lady” is definitely what you call someone when you respectfully want to debate them.

What I Am Drinking:

The basil in my garden is thriving, and it’s quite literally the ONLY thing that is thriving in my life right now. (Except my kids, who continue to be good and hilarious and perfect, even though they think I’m really bad at singing the theme song to the animated classic Anastasia.)

So, I made a Basil Smash. You gin lovers can drink it with gin; I drank it with vodka. Basically, it’s lemon juice, simple syrup, vodka, and basil leaves. You muddle the lemon juice and basil and then add simple syrup and vodka. If you have sugar cubes, it would be even better to muddle the sugar, lemon juice, and basil together, then add the vodka.

I am making this drink again tonight but with whiskey after the kids go to bed.

Today is my son’s birthday. He is 9. He is quite possibly the kindest, most gentle-hearted person I have ever known. My cancer baby is a genius at chess, a Pokémon aficionado, my Wordle partner, and the boy who wakes up early and makes me coffee. He requested a dog-themed birthday party because he loves dogs so much. So, by the time you read this, I’ll be blowing up paw-print balloons and corralling a house full of 9 year olds and dogs. I cannot believe it’s been nearly a decade since I bent over to pick up a Cheeto and my water broke. And my 2-year-old daughter looked up and said, “Mommy, you peed yourself!”

Eight hours later, he was born. In honor of that guy, here is his favorite song.