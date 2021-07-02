Dingus of the Week: The U.S. Justice System

This is Men Yell at Me, a newsletter that explores the intersection of politics and power in red-state America. If you like it, consider subscribing. If you hate it, you can subscribe too.

Justice? I hardly know her. (Image via Getty)

Happy July to everyone except the U.S. justice system. This week we learned a lot about justice and the lack thereof in America. Convicted rapist Bill Cosby was set free and Britney Spears, whose only crime so far has been to be a woman who got upset and married Kevin Federline (not in that order), is still under a conservatorship. Welcome to America.

Cosby’s conviction was overturned on a technicality, and that technicality appears to be prosecutorial misconduct.

Cosby’s conviction was important because it was so rare. It is so rare that rapists see any sort of consequence for their actions. Rapes and assaults are underreported and rarely prosecuted. And prison is not justice, and time in prison does not restore what has been taken, and prisons themselves are deeply unequal and broken institutions. Cosby’s conviction felt important because it was a moment, one brief moment, when it felt like Americans believed women.

We can argue about whether prison time is justice. I’ve previously advocated for lifting the statute of limitations on childhood sexual assault cases, not because I want to see anyone in prison or because I think our justice system works in a fair manner, but because I believe survivors should be allowed to have a chance to be heard and taken seriously by a system that does not believe them. A system that is, in fact, built on not believing them. For years, juries have been instructed to believe assault victims less than other witnesses.

That’s right, America’s justice system is built on the assumption that rape victims are less reliable as witnesses. For years, juries were instructed to believe women less. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Leotta explained this codified disavowal of female testimony, noting in a 2018 article for Time, “The institutionalized skepticism of female testimony was based on a medieval male fear of losing power.”

Leotta notes that for centuries, corroboration was required in rape cases. It wasn’t until the feminist revolution of the ’60s and ’70s that jurisdictions reconsidered and changed those laws.

Compare this to another story that came out this week, about Yutico Briley, a Black man who as a teen was sentenced to jail for 60 years for an armed robbery he didn’t commit based on the eyewitness testimony of one white man. Briley was recently freed after author and New York Times Magazine writer Emily Bazelon teamed up with her sister, a lawyer, to overturn his conviction. But they were only successful because of the efforts of a newly elected district attorney, Jason Williams. Williams hired Emily Maw, a former director of the Innocence Project, to oversee a civil rights division to look at past convictions and right past wrongs. Additionally, a slate of new judges were elected in an effort to “Flip the Bench” in Louisiana.

Bazelon’s story is brilliant and worth reading because of how methodically she lays out the systematic failures that led to Briley’s incarceration and the problems with eyewitness accounts (spoiler: it’s racism). Bazelon explains:

Since 1989, mistaken IDs have factored into nearly 30 percent of about 2,800 convictions of innocent people tracked by the National Registry of Exonerations. And yet the legal system depends on them because the testimony of an eyewitness may be the only piece of direct evidence. Though no comprehensive data exists, one old but often-cited survey from 1989 suggests that eyewitness testimony is most likely used to solve at least 80,000 crimes each year.

I am an assault survivor. I have written about this in my book Belabored, about how I couldn’t even come to grips with the truth about what had happened to me until I divorced and sat alone watching the Kavanaugh hearings in my new home, the one I rented for a while, the one where water would pour in through the basement windows and the landlords would shrug and tell me to clean it up. Some of my sisters are too. And for all of us, the men who hurt us walk free. They are fathers, they are sons, they are people at least one of you would make excuses for. “Oh, things happen,” someone might say. “Lines get blurry.” Or, the worst, “He’s changed. Don’t ruin his life.”

That’s the worst one because it’s a narrative trick that rests on the belief that speaking the truth about a man’s actions is a violence being done to him. It makes victims the aggressors and the aggressors the victims.

This narrative was on full display in a recent New York Times column about Scott Stringer. Stringer is the New York City comptroller and a former candidate for mayor who lost his endorsements when he was accused of touching a woman without her consent. That’s the story’s framing: The man who could have been mayor if not for this accusation. Not, oh look, consequences! The story is good, not because it’s well written, but because it so glaringly reveals the biases we have about women and their stories.

I often have women reaching out to me to ask me to help them tell the stories of their own assaults. It happens so often that I have a prepared speech. I think of it as an informed consent disclosure. It’s one that explains that maybe right now telling their story feels like freedom, and maybe it is, and I am here for whatever they want. But I am just one of many tools, and their story is theirs and theirs alone. But once it becomes public, every choice and decision they make will be examined. Every private embarrassing detail will be fodder for discussion.

I tell them the reality is that even if they can produce every scrap of evidence, they will not be believed. If it’s a beloved politician (and it’s almost always a beloved politician), not only will they not be believed, but they will become the villain. They will become the woman who wouldn’t keep her mouth shut and allow that otherwise “nice man” to just get elected because it’s better for the rest of us. I tell them that rarely will telling their stories cause a man to go to prison. Sometimes these men disappear for a time, but they always come back with their supporters, men and women, who are more than willing to whitewash the assault at the expense of the victim. People will clamor, “What about this man? What about forgiveness?” Without ever asking, “How can we make the world better for you, the one who survived the violence?”

I tell them I am here for them, to help them reclaim their story. But there is no justice to be found out there.

I did not mean to write all of this. I was just going to point out the hypocrisy and just be done with it. But the problems of our justice system run so deep. I haven’t even hit on the homophobia and violence that trans people experience in the system. I only barely hit on the racism. But this is it, America, your Lady Justice is peeking out from under her blindfold, and the scales she holds are weighted against her.

What I Am Reading:

This reported feature about trans identity and online backlash is so well done. Please read it. It illuminates identity and also this idea of “cancel culture” so well.

More cops are NOT the answer to rising crime rates.

Talia Lavin wrote about martyrdom and MAGA.

Also, oh look, more problems with the People of Praise.

And girlbosses need a reckoning. Gaby Moss is here to provide it. And so is Anna Silman, an excellent reporter, who has this story of the implosion at a cookware startup.

I am doing a lot of reading for my book (my third, which I am working on right now, I have a deadline!), so I haven’t been reading a lot of news. Instead, I read Men Are from Mars and Women Are from Venus, along with a book written by a woman who works rehabilitating abusers. And wow. I have thoughts, but this newsletter is already too long today. Also, I’m re-reading Alexander Chee’s How to Write an Autobiographical Novel, a memoir in essays, which is both searing and generous, lovely and sharp.

This video is a textbook case of toxic masculinity and really bad “push-ups.” And I’ve seen corpses do more in rigor mortis than these two are doing on the stage.

I assume Grassley is doing this to assuage rumors that for the past 40 years he’s been Weekended at Bernies by the GOP. But honestly, it’s not helping. But I assume this means he’s running.

This week, I wrote about ambition for the Riveter’s newsletter and over here, I had Eve Ettinger write about children and autonomy and Mare of Easttown.

Also, if you are not a subscriber, you are missing out, because this week’s thread was full of household tips that legitimately blew my mind. I will always slice and freeze my lemons and limes from this day forth. If you want to subscribe, you are in luck. I messed up my last Friday email so badly that I issued a coupon as an apology. And also, for 50 of you, I also messed up the initial apology email. So here is a coupon for you all. My brain is oatmeal right now.

Get 40% off for 1 year

What I Am Drinking:

Let me expand on the joys of reading a book in a bar. I love reading books in bars. I sometimes get distracted in my reading—distracted by dogs and laundry and how messy my floors are, or my garden needs weeding. As an extrovert, and second oldest of eight, the presence of people is deeply comforting. When I wrote God Land, I was given a one-month residency at St. John’s in Minnesota, where the monks kindly gave me an apartment with a quiet study and the offer of another study on campus, should I want it. After one day of trying to write, with only the view of a river and my own breathing as company, I quickly absconded to the office. Just knowing there was a flow of humanity outside my door was soothing. (I can hear every introvert reading this collectively groan.)

I’ve been so isolated this past year. And I’m slowly relearning the joy of sitting in a bar with a book to read and the crashing wave of humans around me. Right now, as I write this, I’m on the rooftop of a restaurant, and I can hear a group of women at a table far away talk about their children and bunco and what else, I’m not sure.

Last week, I went to my favorite restaurant in town (Cobble Hill for those who know), sat at the bar, and drank a drink called a “Watermelon Man,” and for the life of me, I don’t know what’s in it. But I did try to make my own watermelon drink this week with a recipe from Patrón tequila that went a little something like:

1.5 oz Tequila

1 oz Fresh watermelon juice or purée

1 oz Fresh lime juice

1 oz Agave nectar

3 Basil leaves or basil simple syrup plus watermelon wedge or dehydrated lime wheel for garnish

I tried it with the simple syrup, but I liked it better with just the leaves. I used the Basil simple syrup in an old-fashioned, and it was perfect. Please enjoy as you manage the wave of humanity.

Men Yell at Me is a newsletter about the places where our bodies and politics collide and yes, the occasional yelling man. Learn more about it and me (Lyz) here. You can sign up to receive the free weekly email, which includes interviews, essays, and original reporting. The Friday email is a weekly round-up of dinguses, drinks, and links. On Monday I have a subscribers-only open thread where we discuss politics and our bodies and more.