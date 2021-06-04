Dingus of the Week: The Office

Hi! Welcome to the Weekly Dingus, my Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink, and yell about a dingus. Is that dingus a politician? A boat in a canal? Or maybe it’s just pants. You can read about past weekly dinguses in the archives.

We’ve all been home for a long time now, and it’s been kind of nice. No bras. No makeup. No pants. But the inevitable push of capitalism means that the bosses insist we must emerge from our house holes, put our pandemic puppies in kennels, and get BACK TO NORMAL™®. Except, after having a year to sit in our pajamas and answer emails with our cats in our laps and avoid two-hour commutes on rat-infested subway cars, the ungrateful American worker is going all Bartleby, the Scrivener on the bosses and simply preferring not to.

A Bloomberg Survey found “39% [of workers] would consider quitting if their employers weren’t flexible about remote work. The generational difference is clear: Among millennials and Gen Z, that figure was 49%.”

The accompanying article quotes Portia Twidt, a 33-year-old mother, who quit her job after being forced into the office for a six-minute meeting. “They feel like we’re not working if they can’t see us,” she said. “It’s a boomer power-play.”

Portia, you absolute angel, you are correct.

Because it turns out that once people are not miserable, they simply have no desire to continue being miserable. The pandemic ground the gears of our nation to a halt. And we all got to sit inside for a moment and take a long hard look at our lives. It drove us to drink. To get dogs. To divorce. And now, it’s driving workers to say one big, “Hell no,” to the tyranny of the office.

The office, as a concept, is not purely bad. It gives people space and resources to do their jobs. And camaraderie is great. But it comes with a culture of surveillance and office politics, and in a country that lacks access to affordable childcare and reliable mass public transit, it’s kind of hard to access for some people. And by “some people,” I mean anyone who is not a white man with a wife at home.

The all-knowing hands of capitalism have responded well to this proposed adjustment. Just kidding, bosses are freaking out. Cathy Merrill, CEO of Washingtonian Media, responded by issuing vague threats to her employees in the Washington Post. My favorite take was from the Boston Globe, where a researcher wrote that having no commute meant life would be too comfortable for people. Imagine being too comfortable. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, said on May 4 that remote work “does not work for young people” and “those who want to hustle.” Yes, thank you big bank for your insight on what is good for average Americans. People who “hustle” really benefit from your soul-sucking open-plans with cube walls the color of sadness and a sink full of dirty coffee cups that a female employee is expected to wash because we are all “a family.” What is especially fun are those mandatory picnics, where we eat jaundice-colored potato salad and listen to a man with the charisma of a slab of highway drone on about quarterly profits.

Once, when I worked in an office, I participated in a group that was supposed to come up with strategies to improve employee morale. After talking with over 30 colleagues, we reported back that people just wanted to be thanked and appreciated for all their hard work and extra hours through monetary compensation and maybe a “nice job” every once in a while. So, the result was that we got popcorn every Friday, which we had to make. And yes, somehow I ended up making a lot of that popcorn.

The next year, they had another group do the exact same job my group had done. An endless cycle of “how can we improve employee morale?” to continue to bring down employee morale. The office truly is for hustlers.

In her newsletter, Tressie McMillan Cottom, writes, “I suspect we won’t see a massive move to working from home for the same reason we do not have subsidized child care in this country. Because we really hate workers and we distrust anyone who isn’t us to work without being surveilled.”

Remote work was supposed to be the future for companies until companies realized it meant they couldn’t control their employees and now, it’s back to the office with you. Capitalism thrives on our misery.

In conclusion: office, eat glass.

Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen have a forthcoming book on work culture that I am very excited for. But in the meantime, they have these great newsletters about needing a summer slowdown and how “take some time if you need it” is a bad corporate policy. Once again, Bustle is trying to re-re-relaunch Gawker. And that reminded me of this 2019 profile I wrote of Bryan Goldberg. Please read it. So then when in a few weeks everyone is like, How did this all go so poorly?! You and I alone will know how. Also, ICYMI, I took down a meme that I didn’t like. TL;DR is justice for Kendall Jenner, who hustles outside the office, and someone tell that JP Morgan polo-shirted executive about it.

Press conferences aren’t great.

Costco influencers!

Rebecca Hazelton has this amazing piece of prose in the Kenyon Review, which is a compilation of men.

The man had several terrible things happen to him as a child. No one doubts this and no one should. The man began as a boy, and that’s the tragedy. The man is comforted by women. Every time the man dates a woman he has to tell her how the previous woman was unhinged, unwell, unmade by his constant queries, demands, and assessments, and the new woman must nod along or she will not be the new woman any longer.

I re-read Edith Wharton’s House of Mirth for book research and wow, listen. Reading it as an aging divorced woman is very different from reading it as a 20-year-old English major. Let me tell you. First of all, Bertha Dorset is a survivor and I like her. And Mr. Simon Rosedale was the only honest person in that book. (Takes like this are probably why I got rejected from Ph.D. programs.)

Jenée Desmond-Harris is writing the Dear Prudence column and I’m so excited. In Texas, a high school valedictorian tossed her approved speech and instead gave this barn-burner of a speech about reproductive rights.

pRoFeSSiOnAl nEwS: I am writing a newsletter about work for The Riveter along with super stars Nichole Perkins and Glynnis MacNicol.

I have learned about Gibsons from my lovely editor and will be acquiring some onions to make them. Probably from my own garden. Because I’m a Midwestern mom like that. Also, I went to a new fancy restaurant in Iowa City, called the Webster, and it was very fun and fancy. And while I was there, I got to deliver another middle finger, this time on behalf of a friend. And let me tell you, is this a hot middle finger summer? Stay tuned to find out. I also saw the bartender make a drink that was basically a Last Word cocktail with Mezcal, and I’m very excited to try it.

Also, read this great Atlantic story on America’s history of drinking.

And Google photos reminded me that this time last summer I was obsessed with the Chrissy Teigen watermelon slushie, which I adapted and made with just blended up frozen watermelon, lime LaCroix, vodka, and mint.

