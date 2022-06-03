Somehow we made it to another Friday. And that means, it’s time for another dingus. The weekly dingus is the Friday newsletter where I write about some dingus in the news, share a drink, and links. Sometimes the dingus is the constitution , sometimes it’s Ted Cruz . If you love your weekly dingus, you know what to do.

Former first lady Nancy Reagan (R) stands next to an oversized duplicate of the new commemorative stamp of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan during its unveiling ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on November 9, 2004. (David McNew/Getty)

On June 1, the first day of Pride Month, the Biden Administration unveiled a very special stamp — a stamp honoring that well-known paragon of homophobia, Nancy Reagan.

As thousands of gay men died from AIDS, the Reagan administration remained silent, and cut funding for public health initiatives. When reporters would ask about the epidemic at briefings, Reagan’s spokesperson often responded with homophobic jokes.

In an excerpt from her book The Triumph of Nancy Reagan , published last year in The Atlantic , Karen Tumulty describes the exchanges between Larry Speakes, White House Press Secretary and Lester Kinsolving, a radio journalist.

October 15, 1982, press briefing whether the president had any reaction to reports that 600 people had contracted the “gay plague.” It was the first public question the White House had received on the subject. The press secretary’s response: “I don’t have it. And you? Do you?” The reaction from the assembled reporters was laughter.

Tumulty’s book attempts to exculpate Nancy from the raging homophobia of her husband’s administration, arguing that she was the the person who eventually pushed him to speak out. But Nancy’s advocacy wasn’t revolutionary, it wasn’t even effective. Thousands of Americans were dying and she did the absolute bare minimum. She also left her friend, Rock Hudson, to die.

In a 2015 article, Chris Giedner described how when the actor Rock Hudson was dying of complications with AIDS, his publicist, Dale Olson, sent the White House a telegraph pleading for help.

"Only one hospital in the world can offer necessary medical treatment to save life of Rock Hudson or at least alleviate his illness,” Olson wrote. Although the commanding officer had denied Hudson admission to the French military hospital initially, Olson wrote that they believed “a request from the White House … would change his mind.” First Lady Nancy Reagan turned down the request.

The simple cruelty of that gesture is emblematic of the Reagan administration's response to the AIDS crisis that devastated a generation of Americans. Honoring Nancy Reagan’s legacy on the first day of Pride, in a country that is currently turning back the clock on LGBTQ progress, by banning trans girls from sports, and passing laws like “Don’t Say Gay” in Florida, while the CDC casts a similar stigma over the outbreak of monkeypox, is casual cruelty.

In his newsletter, Judd Legum et al identified 25 corporations who are covering themselves in rainbow flags while funneling money to politicians who have sponsored anti-LGBTQ legislation.

If, as the Supreme Court has asserted, that corporations are people, I hope I see them all in hell.

Like so many of you, I watched the verdict in the Heard/Depp trial with horror. The far-reaching implications for women who want to tell their truth and for reporters who want to share that truth are going to be disastrous.

I wrote about the trial last week. And this week, Michael Hobbes, had a really good essay about the trial, published in The Present Age. The article is a comprehensive break down of the misinformation and the implications of the trial.

And, Moira Donegan, published a righteously worded op-ed in The Guardian, about the trial, noting:

The trial has turned into a public orgy of misogyny. While most of the vitriol is nominally directed at Heard, it is hard to shake the feeling that really, it is directed at all women – and in particular, at those of us who spoke out about gendered abuse and sexual violence during the height of the #MeToo movement .

I loved this essay by Heather O’Neill about single women and horror. I’ll be thinking about it for a long time.

This week, I published a review of a book by former congressman Steve King written by Iowa journalist, Gavin Aronsen. It would be tempting to pass off King’s words as the empty ranting and ravings of a disgraced politician, but as Aronsen points out, the book reveals how deep the racism in the party goes, and how it was and will always be embraced. In the comments, someone noted that they loved that this was a piece they wouldn’t read anywhere else. And yes, that is exactly what I want to do with this newsletter. I want to publish the thoughts and ideas and stories about the Midwest, politics, and our identity that don’t have a home in other outlets. Stories about gas stations , Gateway computers , and more.

