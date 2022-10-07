This is the Weekly Dingus — the Friday newsletter where we laugh at something dingusy in the news. I also share some links and a drink recipe for your weekend. This is your break from the news. Your reminder you that we are all just space dust in this exhausting project of life and that if humans disappeared right now, the trees would take over in just a few years. No problem. This newsletter, btw, has always been pro-tree. Remember that, trees, when you come for us. Also, today is the last day to upgrade to a paid subscription with my anniversary deal!

It’s the War of British Taco Aggression.

The October surprises are popping up like your grandpa out of a birthday cake. Are you surprised he’s there? Yes. Are you happy he’s there? Well, it depends. Also, let’s hope he’s wearing clothes.

This reminds me, I once had a writing mentor who looked at me and sagely said, “Metaphors are like wild horses. Sometimes they tame you. Sometimes you tame them.”

I think the metaphors will destroy us.

This week, we learned that Herschel Walker, the former football player who is wrecking whatever good feeling anyone had about his sports career with a political run, paid for an abortion. There were literal receipts. And when Walker denied everything, the woman came forward again to say that she was the mother of one of his children. And you know what I call babies? Flesh receipts.

That’s all I have to say about that situation. One important part of being a writer is knowing when to stop writing and that situation is a mess. I just wanted to make a joke about babies being flesh receipts. We are gonna leave that mess for Georgia and move on.

But the real dingus this week is The Great British Baking Show. It pains me a lot to say this. Since I’ve literally written an ode to that show getting me through my depression of 2021. But this should just show you, no one is safe, not even beloved British shows.

But it appears the Brits are angry about all those jokes we made about their dead queen and have hit America precisely where it counts—in the tacos.

The Great British Baking Show decided to do a Mexican week. The episode isn’t on Netflix yet, but already I’ve heard Paul Hollywood pronounce taco as “TACK-o,” and I’ve seen enough to declare that the great War of 2022 has ended in a draw. We mocked their monarch. They mispronounced our guacamole. We need Jared Kushner to get in there and negotiate some peace before someone really gets hurt. Oh my god. Not my enchilada.

As an American people, we aren’t really good at pronouncing half of the Asian food we eat, so it’s pretty rich that people on social media are grabbing their pearls because of the Choose-Your-Own-Adventuring of pronunciation that’s happening on that show. We should be sad because they’ve clearly never seen a taco.

I think we need Chef José Andrés to get over there and do some World Relief for that flavor-starved land.

On a side note: My editor, Kimberly, went down the rabbit hole to find out why the show is sometimes called The Great British Bake Off and sometimes The Great British Baking Show. Apparently, Pillsbury owns the rights to "Bake Off" in these United States. Writes Kimberly, “I find that more disturbing than Biden talking about Armageddon.” Correct.

Anyway, we all need to focus on the real threat, Hieronymus Bosch in Halloween candy.

Something Good:

On Thursday, Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with federal convictions for marijuana possession. Time to update the memes!

This is good because of over-incarceration and inequality and absolutely everything. And that’s it. That’s all I have to say. I think it’s an unequivocally good thing.

Also this week, Alex Shephard published his annual make-dumb-jokes-about-writers article in advance of the Nobel Prize in Literature being announced. The French writer Annie Ernaux won, and I hear this is very good news. I have not read Ernaux, but I plan to remedy that immediately, because of this…

And another good thing…Thursday was my two-year newsletter anniversary. That’s right, MYAM is in its terrible twos, and this year we plan to throw things and insist we can do it by ourselves. Just kidding. I’m hoping to hire an assistant in 2023 and take things to the next level. The terrible twos are when we realize, I actually cannot do this by myself. If you are a subscriber, you got an email yesterday talking about all we’ve done here and all I hope to do. And my updated goal is to get 50 more paid subscribers by Monday. But the bottom line is, this is not just some weird lady shaking her fist into the void of the internet. Well, it is that. But also, this has become a place for conversation and community in a world where that is so hard to find. Thank you for sticking with me. Thank you for growing this newsletter and thank you for yelling at me.

What I Am Reading

Upcoming Events:

Hello Cedar Rapids, I will be in conversation with Victor Ray. You know Victor Ray from this newsletter? Oh, also for writing a smart book on critical race theory and being an accomplished sociologist. Well, that guy is going to be at CSPS on Oct 12 at 7pm. Sponsored by Next Page Books.

And hello Des Moines! I’ll be in you on November 7, 2022, at 7:00 PM to talk about ABORTION.

What I Am Drinking:

Hello. I am exhausted. I’m on fifty-thousand deadlines and my house is getting some major repairs done. Also, my cat, Waffles, aka “The Butcher of Cedar Rapids,” was wounded this week in a fight with some large animal that must have gotten away. So this week, while suffering from decision fatigue, I went with an old favorite and made myself a Goldrush cocktail to celebrate my two-year newsletter anniversary. If you have more creative ideas, share them in the comments. I’m simply too worn out to offer more.

So, cheers to difficult women. The women who refused to take any shit. Women who failed, struggled and turned that complicated life into beautiful songs about loss, love, and their fists.