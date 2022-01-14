Hello! Welcome. This is the weekly dingus. Where I rant about someone or something that made America worse again this week, share some internet reads, and a drink recipe. Some weeks the dingus is brilliant and inspired. (This was also a good one) Other weeks, we are just happy to exist. This is one of the latter. If you’ve come to rely on the weekly dingus, consider becoming a paid subscriber. If that’s not in the budget right now, share far and wide. But if you don’t share this week’s, I’ll understand.

The filibuster shouldn’t even exist. Like most pandemic babies, it was an accident. But unlike most pandemic babies, it was because of Aaron Burr. As Sarah Binder, historian at the Brookings Institute, summarized, as the Senate was adopting its rules, one of the rules allowed the Senate majority to shut down debate on a question. The same rule the House had. Aaron Burr, who’d just been indicted for murder and was probably looking to murder more things, like America, had some thoughts.

“[Aaron Burr] said something like this. You are a great deliberative body. But a truly great Senate would have a cleaner rule book. Yours is a mess. You have lots of rules that do the same thing. And he singles out the previous question motion. Now, today, we know that a simple majority in the House can use the rule to cut off debate. But in 1805, neither chamber used the rule that way. Majorities were still experimenting with it. And so when Aaron Burr said, get rid of the previous question motion, the Senate didn’t think twice. When they met in 1806, they dropped the motion from the Senate rule book.”

Oops.

But even then, the filibuster wasn’t used until the 1850s. Then, the filibuster was used primarily against civil rights legislation. After 1970, the filibuster reached its zenith and now, what it does is prevent a majority party from passing any major legislation that might actually fix this wreck of a country. I just imagine the filibuster, sitting in the corner of the Senate, smoking and saying, “Great country you got there. Shame if anyone fixed it.”

And right now, the threat of the filibuster is preventing the Senate from passing the Build Back Better act and some much needed voting rights legislation.

The filibuster is like if some scientists accidentally created an island full of murderous dinosaurs and instead of saying, “Oops, this was a mistake,” they sat around while the dinosaurs killed children and were like, “Okay, but we need to come together as a nation. And unity. And something else, also unity.”

The filibuster is like in the Omen when the dad didn’t stab his son in the church like he should have. And now it’s in the White House and up to no good.

Anyway, the filibuster is bad. We should end it. That’s it. That’s the newsletter. Kill it dead.

Also, you might be thinking, why didn’t I mention the Supreme Court or Kyrsten Sinema or Joe Manchin? To which I reply, are you new here? (They have already been the dinguses them. All of them.)

Sorry to anyone who came to this newsletter this week expecting wit. I am all out.

How am I doing this week? Well, the other day, I was so busy I ordered a sandwich for lunch and when it came it had no meat, and I was like, “Wow, how did this happen? Who screwed up?” Me. I screwed up. Somehow, I ordered a turkey sandwich with no turkey. I unknowingly entered NO TURKEY onto an online order and have no memory of it.

This was also my week.

And with any luck, none of you will remember any of this.

What I Am Reading:

Not much. I am reading a lot of reviews of the new Hanya Yanagihara novel. And I really liked this one in Jezebel. Hillary Clinton is not running for president. And anyone who believed an op-ed in the WSJ deserves the hernia they got by contemplating that scenario. Also, side note, one of the authors of the cursed WSJ op-ed dated Ann Coulter.

We got an update on the state of Iowa and the update is: not great if you are Black, brown, LGBTQ, or a woman.

Turns out The Wire was a lot of bunk. And equal partnership will not save us. Also, all of us being experts on everything all the time is not great but also necessary.

I also wrote about the Sex and the City reboot.

I am excited for the next couple weeks of content, I’ve been working very hard on some stories for you all.

What I Am Drinking:

A lot of people are sick right now, and I think we all need medicinal drinks. And even if you aren’t sick, I think we all need medicinal drinks. Friend of the newsletter Jasmine Guillory shared a recipe for ginger syrup that I absolutely loved. It would be great as a simple syrup in a boozy cocktail (think old-fashioned, but with ginger simple syrup) or tea? Make it!

Also, I heard that last week’s tequila old-fashioned was a hit.

