Dingus of the Week: The Cheugy Haters

The “Dingus of the Week” newsletter is usually only for paying subscribers. This week it’s not. If you enjoy a weekly round up of drinks and dinguses, consider subscribing.

Look, it’s a YOUTH! (Image via Getty)

A couple of weeks ago, we learned through Taylor Lorenz’s excellent tech reporting that we are all “cheugy” now. And by we, I mean everyone reading this because I am definitely sure my target audience is not teens. Even when I was a teen, my target audience was not teens.

However, people invested in inciting generational wars for the clicks or the clout or because they’re bored because they can’t reply to Donald Trump’s tweets anymore have decided to turn the term into a rallying cry in the battle between the youngs and the olds.

This battle has been going on as long as there have been youngs and olds. I am absolutely sure that Adam and Eve’s children told them they were losers for once sporting shrub-inspired clothing. Early single-celled life-forms were dragged by their multi-cellular children for having only one cell. Amoeba? More like Amoeb-duh, amirite, kids?

No, I have no regrets about that joke.

All week my timeline has been flooded with old people (that’s us) stressing out about what Gen Z thinks of our fashion. Middle parts! No more jean jackets! Quelle horreur!

Thank you to the Biden administration for giving us vaccines and time to worry about what’s truly important: whether we can wear skinny jeans anymore.

But here is what I want to say. Do you know what Gen Z has been through? They grew up under active threat of shooters in their schools. They’ve organized and advocated for gun control and gun rights. They are body confident and understand their sexuality in ways that still trips up actual 40 year olds. They’ve been struggling to go through school in a pandemic. And you know what? If they want to tell a few old people they look like sacks of crap. GOOD. Go for it. You earned it, babies.

Drag us to hell, Gen Z. We will burn happily under the gaze of your indignation.

And frankly, we should be grateful. The youths made unflattering jeans cool again. THANK YOU! No jeans flatter me. So hell yeah, I’ll wear some shapeless sacks with comfy sneakers. Thank you for making it cool and not sad. Or maybe it’s still sad. I don’t care. Just gonna zip up into my giant jumpsuit with my keds and not give a fuck. Because I am 38 years old. I gave up caring what a 16-year-old thought of me in 2001.

My 10-year-old daughter loves to criticize my fashion these days, and I love it. I am not kidding. I absolutely adore that I have raised a human who loves herself, who is confident and takes shit from no one, especially me. I mean, I’m still wearing whatever trash I want. But I love it. “Yes, please, tell me what you think.” Honestly, I can’t wait to start stealing her clothes.

The other day, I used the word “yeet,” and she told me I absolutely cannot use that word, so it made me use it even more just to annoy her. And this is how it should be. I am not cool. I am a 38-year-old mom who still unironically loves a Starbucks. And it’s great. You know what I learned in pandemic? There is no fashion anymore; there are only the clothes I wear and want. If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that clothes are a lie. The office is a lie. Pants with buttons are the patriarchy. Just be happy. Don’t be mean to the youths. We need them. Who else will wipe our asses as we age?

Anyway, it’s the great circle of life. The roasters soon become the roastees, and we all just fade away into oblivion. Nothing is new. Ben Affleck is apparently back with J. Lo. It is the eternal return that Nietzsche once spoke of.

Let me tell you, the great part about aging is just doing whatever the hell you want and disappointing everyone except yourself.

Runner-Up: Iowa Republicans

This week, Iowa Republicans passed a bill outlawing vaccine passports. They positioned the bill as some conservative statement against the totalitarian liberal state, but it backfired. The most vocal opponents against the book were actual conservatives. Perennial regional dingus, Jeff Shipley (a Steve King–loving anti-vaxxer, who said no one died of COVID and that only weak men cry), tried to amend the bill so that it wouldn’t exclude health care facilities, but was voted down.

In articles about this ruckus, it is noted that Iowa Democrats were silent. Just sitting there letting them self-cannibalize. Truly a peak Midwestern moment. I imagine the Democratic leadership sitting there saying, “No, no, let them fight.”

What I Am Reading:

This week, I wrote about why we never seem to move forward when talking about reproductive rights. I was also on the podcast There Are No Girls on the Internet talking about harassment and being the main character on the internet. One of my favorite writers, Rebecca Woolf, from the popular blog Girls Gone Child wrote about how she sees singleness as a young widow. Jiayang Fan wrote in the New Yorker about which foods are gross and race and class and culture. I discovered the internet phenomena of people making videos cooking on countertops. I am pretty sure these videos are designed only for our rage clicks. But I also love this tweet thread of cultural analysis on the videos and why they appeal to us.

What I Am Drinking:

This weekend, I made vodka gimlets with my jalapeño vodka, and it wasn’t nearly as spicy as I would have liked, so I cut back on the simple syrup and then added a splash of mezcal. And that was the business. I’m finding that if I can find the base of a recipe, I can riff off of it pretty well. Look, my one pandemic skill: getting people drunk. Also, Cedar Rapids is back, baby. My favorite event: the cocktail classic is coming back to the city. And I’m going with my friend Kristie for research purposes, obviously. It’s all business. I will report back.

Also, I drank a Blue Moon beer in a bar. Not just any bar, but an airport bar and wow. It was amazing. I met a woman from Illinois who said her grandson thinks the vaccine will chip him. But she said, “Chet, life isn’t that interesting.” And it sounds like he’ll get chipped in two weeks. Good luck, Chet.

Be like, Chet. Get chipped.

Like it? Subscribe.