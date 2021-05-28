Dingus of the Week: The AP

Men Yell At Me is a newsletter that explores the intersection of politics and power in red state America. If you like it, consider subscribing. If you hate it, you can subscribe too.

Emily Wilder’s statement on being fired by the AP. (Image via Twitter)

Last week, junior staffer Emily Wilder was fired by the Associated Press after she was targeted by an online mob because she was politically active in college. Wilder, a Jewish woman, led a group called Students for Justice in Palestine at Stanford University. In 2017, she helped organize a protest against the Jewish group Birthright. In a Facebook post promoting the protest, she noted that it would coincide with a Trump fundraiser held by “that naked mole rat-looking billionaire Shel Adelson.”

The social media posts were dug up by The Washington Free Beacon. An outlet that can be generously described as a website that traffics in conservative troll wars.

In response to the firing, Wilder issued a statement noting, “I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists — particularly Palestinian journalists and other journalists of color — before me.… What future does it promise to aspiring reporters that an institution like The Associated Press would sacrifice those with the least power to the cruel trolling of a group of anonymous bullies? What does it mean for this industry that even sharing the painful experiences of Palestinians or interrogating the language we use to describe them can be seen as irredeemably ‘biased?’”

For its part, the AP said firing Wilder was correct, and it only made an error of process.

Wilder isn’t the only journalist who has been sacrificed to appease the online mobs. And she won’t be the last. Trust me. I should know. I too was held to vaguely worded standards applied inconsistently in order to justify offering fresh blood to a conservative movement that has a stranglehold on news outlets across America.

These mobs aren’t accidental. They are contrived in the seedy chumbuckets of the internet. In forums and on social media, where thousands of alt accounts regularly engage in games of whack-a-mole. Except, in this case, the mole is a journalist or news outlet that made them mad, by being a woman, trans, or having non-white skin. The formula is always the same. Find a tweet or Facebook post. Get performatively mad about it. Demand that person be fired.

It has a silencing effect.

If it didn’t work, they wouldn’t do it. If companies didn’t bow to the pressure, they wouldn’t do it.

It’s a false idol to sacrifice to. And all too often the ones sacrificed are the very journalists newsrooms need to have diversity of voices and, well, actually good reporting. Reporting that isn’t just sanctioned by the powers that be. Reporting that challenges the status quo rather than enforces it.

That is not just cowardice. It’s bad business.

And these annual sacrifices don’t make anyone stop. They don’t make the local GOP more likely to attend your editorial board endorsement meetings. They don’t mean that Ted Cruz will stop calling you fake news. It’s like fighting the hydra, cutting off the head only makes the monster sprout new heads.

