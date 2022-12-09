This is the Dingus of the Week, a light-hearted newsletter, where we talk about the silly, bad, and dingusy things that happened during the week. This week, we are soaking scabs.

New York is for the rats. (Image via Getty)

Americans are being crushed by rising inflation and stagnant wages. Meanwhile, corporate profits are soaring. After years of being worked to death in a pandemic, rail workers, food processing plant workers, baristas, Amazon workers, and even journalists, are fighting back.

Yesterday, the New York Times went on strike. Journalists like Nikole Hannah Jones and Amanda Hess participated in the walkout. But you know who didn’t? Peter Baker and Michael Shear.

I know there were other people scabbing. But come on. Two prominent White House reporters whose jobs are literally to ask questions of people in power can’t do the same for their actual bosses? Like, they have questions about Hunter Biden, but nothing to say about the pathetic salaries offered by the paper?

It’s almost as if people who benefit from the unequal power structures refuse to question them even if that’s their literal job.

In Slate, Ben Mathis-Lilley, a senior writer for the website, wrote a kind of Q/A with himself about the strike and it had this little sarcastic nugget.

It’s concerning that the primary journalist tasked with holding the U.S. president accountable for the most important newspaper in the country would take such a deferential posture toward authority in his own life …? As a fellow member of an industry in which employment at the increasingly market-bestriding Times is known to be one of the few ways to make a salary that can sustain a family living anywhere near the New York City area, I’m glad you (bolded alter ego) said that, and I would like to further assert that I don’t think Baker or anyone in New York Times management has ever made a bad decision.

In Cedar Rapids, a striking worker at the Ingredion plant was hit by a driver, who had been dropping off a scab at the plant.

And Joe Biden was greeted with calls of “Scab” when he met with Prince William last week. Some rail workers are outraged that Biden signed a deal that would avoid a rail shut down, but did not provide more sick days. We are in a pandemic, a global extinction event, and we can’t even get a deal on sick days? Seems bad.

If we learned anything in this pandemic it’s that we are not a group of motley individuals, but rather a collective. The actions of one of us impacts others. Your kid's sneeze is my grandma’s COVID. We do not live alone or isolated and we don’t get our rights by fighting that way. (This is also why “choice feminism is ultimately a failure, but I digress). We don’t get a better world by going it alone.

And if your world is so good, so wonderful, ask yourself who is suffering for your comfort? Because someone is.

Just listen to Lizzo.

And Now for Something Good:

This week, I am highlighting the Sanneh Foundation. Tony Sanneh is a former soccer player, whose heart for the youth of St. Paul led him to set up an after-school-care program, a sports center, camps, food services, and more. I got to see his work up close, while I was shadowing Minnesota Senator Tina Smith this past spring. I was so impressed to hear how Sanneh’s foundation stepped up to help struggling families during covid – offering desks and internet connections for online school during the shutdown, and distributing food. Walking around the sports complex, I was reminded how often, during my reporting, I bump into exceptional people doing exceptional work, more often than I meet dinguses.

Every week until January, I’m highlighting a non-profit that impacts you and your communities. I’m pulling them from suggestions from Discord and in the comments. Then, I’m donating $50, as a way to thank you all for supporting me this year. Nominate your favorite local non-profit in the comments.

If you want to give to the Sanneh Foundation either monetarily or with your time, click here.

I know we can’t fundraise our way out of the dysfunction of our nation. But I do think we need to remember there are good people out there trying to do good work and that matters. And if it’s not too cheesy, this is just a reminder that you are the good that gives me hope. Well, everyone except, Kyrsten Sinema.

What I Am Reading:

laborcamp A post shared by piotr szyhalski / laborcamp ( @laborcamp )

Sorry, but I wrote about the caucuses. I won’t do it again. But it includes audio of an interview I did with Julian Castro for subscribers-only. In the next year, I’ll be doing more subcribers-only audio content.

What I Am Drinking:

This week, my grandma died. Before dementia set in, she spent her last lucid years, sending me birthday cards telling me I was going to hell. My birthday is six days before Christmas, so they were always my Christmas cards as well.

By the time she died, I didn’t speak to her much. Mostly because I didn’t have the energy to keep reaching out to someone who couldn’t love me as I am. And I was tired of the cycles of approval seeking. This week, I’ve been a bit of a mess, processing, thinking, and grieving.

I found out my grandma died on Monday morning. I was on a late-morning run and I stopped to change the song when I saw a text from my mom. As I stood there and processed the news, someone pulled over in a car and handed me a box of chocolates. It was Tim, a long-time newsletter subscriber, and (because this town is small), a good friend to my many friends. Again, it was a reminder of how powerful community is.

Monday night, my friend Molly met me for a drink of Jameson at a local Irish bar. And we saluted all my matriarchial ancestors, who are very disappointed in me. I hope I continue to disappoint.