Welcome to the dingus of the week. This is a newsletter where I round up links, offer up a drink recipe, and make fun of some chucklefuckery. Please don’t take this too seriously. The operating word here is “dingus” after all. If you feel like the weekly dingus has become an essential part of your life, legally you should subscribe to this newsletter. I don’t make the laws. I only enforce them.

Let’s talk about Wisconsin. I like to call Wisconsin the Spain of the Midwest. It’s where Midwesterners go for cheap booze, cheap vacations, and access to the water. (We are landlocked, but Lake Michigan is gorgeous, don’t judge.) And both Spain and Wisconsin like to occasionally dabble in fascism.

This week, that dabbling took the form of text messages. The House committee investigation revealed that Johnson’s chief of staff tried to hand off fake electors to the vice president in an attempt to overturn the election.

This isn’t Johnson’s first attempt to subvert democracy. Weeks before the insurrection, Johnson held a hearing on election fraud to legitimize false claims of voting irregularities. And Johnson was one of nine senators who objected to certifying the election.

After the hearing, Johnson dodged reporters by doing the classic, “I’m on my phone.” Except, he wasn’t on his phone.

The Washington Post has a good write-up of Johnson’s fascist chucklefuckery. They also note:

Johnson, who is up for reelection this year, has been dogged by scandals and controversial statements since aligning himself with Trump. He has spread false information about the coronavirus, was accused of racism for saying he would have been concerned had Black Lives Matter protesters flooded the Capitol on Jan. 6 instead of mostly White Trump supporters, and is under fire for using taxpayer funds for airfare between Washington and his Florida home.

Ron Johnson is the Midwestern Ted Cruz. Just as bad, but with less charisma.

Johnson tried to defend himself and his staff, stating that his office’s involvement in “this thing” (by which he means a coup, you know, that old thing) lasted 70 minutes or less. Which, if anyone has been to Wisconsin, you know a lot of crimes can happen in that amount of time.

The good news is that he seems to be slipping in the polls. And Wisconsin can be saved and go back to its rightful rulers — Leinenkugels and brat burgers, the Ferdinand and Isabella of Wisconsin.

And if you think I was mean to Wisconsin, let me tell you that the way I often describe Iowa is as a state full of pigs, but no one here knows how to cook them. (And Nebraska, don’t get comfortable, your day will come.)

And Now, for Something Good:

Babies are finally able to be vaccinated! This week, the FDA finally approved vaccines for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old. While the wait has been excruciating and the roll out has been astounding in its inefficiency, babies are finally getting their shots.

Also, Trumpet the Bloodhound won the Westminster Dog Show.

What I Am Reading:

This week, as I await the Supreme Court to announce that I no longer have a right to make healthcare decisions for myself, I read another thriller, The Broken Girls by Simone St. James, and started reading The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan.

Both are wonderful, and I highly recommend them.

Early in the week, two long stories about the fight for change at an Evangelical college. And Franklin Graham encouraging a woman to stay with her abusive spouse. Also, I need everyone in the Midwest to read this article about which places in America are the most dangerous and let it sink in. It’s not the cities we need to be afraid of.

And Lisa Lucas, a publishing pioneer, was profiled in the Times.

This week, the newsletter was about systemic discrimination in elections and how myths of electability and our own biases against our neighbors keep us locked in cycles of misogyny. My favorite part of that newsletter is the comment section. In the comments are people who have run for office and who hold office, offering insight into the systemic bias they see first-hand.

Also, I wrote an essay for the Financial Times about growing up in the anti-abortion movement and how I, and my sisters, became pro-abortion.

Anti-abortion rhetoric only works if you don’t know that your sister has a medical condition that could mean death if she gets pregnant. Anti-abortion rhetoric only works if you’ve never seen your friend recover from a violent beating at the hands of her boyfriend. Never worked at a women’s shelter and seen the wives of pastors come in sobbing, secretly on birth control, because they cannot afford to have another child. So, how did I, the indoctrinated daughter of the American conservative right, grow up to champion the very cause I had been told was evil? Simple: I lived life as an American woman.

As a small aside, I now refuse to be edited by Americans. I will only be edited by British editors, who write notes like, “This wording feels a bit strong. Perhaps a change? But of course understand if you’d prefer not to.”

Special Chuck Grassley AMA:

Last week, I published a profile of Iowa senator Chuck Grassley in Vanity Fair. I spent 7 months researching Grassley and talking to his friends, family (yes, family), and neighbors. So much of what I thought was interesting didn’t fit into the word count, so I decided I’d do an AMA that I will send to paid subscribers on Saturday. Click on this link and ask your questions! I’ll also be answering questions in the comments.

What I Am Drinking:

Exciting announcement! For the next couple of weeks, I’ll be having Ryan Barker from Fifth Wheel cocktails in Iowa City make us our own special cocktail recipes. I’m really excited to collaborate with Ryan. I’m not an experienced bartender and while I love coming up with concoctions, I’m also lazy and often just drink a whiskey straight. Ryan’s business, Fifth Wheel, makes and delivers cocktails in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area, and I’ve loved every drink Ryan has ever made. So, if you have any special requests or questions, leave them in the comments.

I did ask him for a drink that would pair well with the decline of America. So, I can’t wait to see what he gives us.

In the meantime, this week’s drink comes from a subscriber, known in the Discord as tpecks, who shared a special tiki drink, so we can stay cool on these hot summer nights. I made it last weekend, and it was very tasty, light, sweet, but the Allspice dram gives it a spicy undertone.

Recipe for Planter’s Punch:

1 oz lime juice

¾ oz Demerara syrup

¼ oz Allspice dram

3oz Aged rum

Mix with ice. Shake and serve! Garnish with mint leaves.

Have a wonderful weekend. Beyonce said quit your jobs.