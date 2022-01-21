Hi, do you love the weekly dingus emails? Do you value the labor that goes into it? If so, you should become a paid subscriber. It’s $50 a year and subscribers help me afford to report out stories, write them, edit them, and pay contributors. Think about it!

Here’s your equal rights, ladies.

It’s no secret that America is a hard place to be a mother. We have the highest maternal mortality rate of developed nations. There is no paid leave. Reproductive rights are being reversed. Healthcare is expensive and hard to access. OB units across the country are closing. During the pandemic, millions of women (mothers especially) were forced out of the workforce. Birth rates are plummeting; divorce rates are reportedly rising. What should we do?

Well, after Elon Musk tweeted that he was worried about economic collapse, a lot of men decided they’d log onto one of the worst websites in the world and solve the problem.

Should we pass the ERA and give women equal pay? No.

Should we bring back the child care tax credit? Also, no.

Should we push for universal healthcare or paid leave or affordable childcare? No. No. And no.

What we need are synthetic wombs. The founder of Ethereum suggested that if only we had synthetic wombs, we’d solve economic disparity.

No word on how much they’d pay the robot moms who’d raise these kids.

This is a very “tell me you devalue people with uteri without telling me you devalue people with uteri” moment. The actual pregnancy itself is not the reason there is economic disparity. It’s the actual raising of the child part that gets you. And also, pregnancy isn’t just your laundry. You can’t just drop it off at the dry cleaner. (Also, that’s its own kind of inequality, but let’s not stray from synthetic wombs.)

Also, pregnancy is actually a hard and complex operation. We still don’t understand a lot about how the pregnant body works. (Trust me, while I didn’t invent a fake currency that’s used for crimes, I did write an entire-ass book about pregnancy and also had two kids.) Perhaps spending years and years on developing a synthetic womb to outsource nine months of labor, while ignoring the rest of the 18 years of raising is a little shortsighted? But I don’t know what I expect from someone who would literally rather colonize another planet than spend less money to make this one better.

This reminds me of when I was married and I’d ask my husband to help with chores and he’d be like, “Wow, a robot should do this.” And I was like, “Well, until one exists, someone has to do it?”

Also, we don’t need rocket science here; we literally just need some equality.

I realize that soon our robot overlords will come with their robot wombs and colonize us all. And you know what? Okay. I don’t think Voltron could do a worse job than what we’ve done. But before that, may I ask for one small favor? Before we turn everything over to the robots, could we try a little equality? We don’t have to try it long, but just eliminate the filibuster, pass some paid leave, codify the right to abortion, give us a little universal healthcare, see where it goes, and then, after that, the robot handmaids can take over.

Please. I’m begging you. Just one chance.

My local congresswoman tried to take credit for a bill she voted against and the ratio was absolutely incredible.

