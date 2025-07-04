Men Yell at Me

I’ve Really Seen Enough
Lyz you capture my utter disgust at the selfish cowardice that passes for Republican legislators today. Profiles in intellectual weakness, accommodation and self-serving rationalization. The whole GOP caucus took the first plane for Cancun when Trump's thugs started calling with primary threats.

Does anyone realize the implication of an ICE with a budget the size of the US Army's?

Our national arc is taking a sinister and cruel turn that I sense will largely be met for the time being by an American shrug. How ignorant we are. There are tragic stories of young Germans who tried vainly after 1938 to protest brutal Nazi policies and were summarily tried and executed. We're not there yet, but we're following a well-worn trail.

Janelle
OMG the Sophie’s Choice analogy 🎯

