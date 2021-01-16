Dingus of the Week: Lauren Boebert

Plus a few more

lyz
Jan 16Comment 21Share
A supporter of Lauren Boebert, the Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, wears an autographed shirt while attending a campaign rally in Colona, Colorado on October 10, 2020. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s hard to remember, but yes, this …

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →