On August 10, 2020, just moments after a devastating in-land hurricane blew through my town, ripping buildings in half and tossing trees on houses and littering the roads with the sparkling glass of so many broken car windows, my daughter and I emerged from the house. It felt like opening the door to a new land. Nothing about my neighborhood looked the same, but I was confident, reassuring my daughter, all the while completely confused. What had happened?

We were still stumbling around, our mouths open, watching our neighbors’ stunned faces when I saw two men get into a fistfight.

What happened was, a truck, trying to avoid the sudden gridlock on the main road through downtown, had come up our street. But there was no outlet. Trees had fallen everywhere. Powerlines dripped from the sky. One man, welding a chainsaw, ready to help clear the roads, had stopped the truck. Presumably to tell him he couldn’t get through. Then I heard the men shouting. Then, one punched the other. I brought my daughter back inside and began to pack up. We had to leave.

Sure, Iowans, like everyone else, fight. We are mean and nasty just like the next human. But the naked aggression, the raw daylight hours anger scared me almost more than the billboard bent in half, or all the dead empty eyes of the stoplights.

I thought perhaps we’d reached the bottom that day. Destruction in the middle of pandemic. But I’d learn later, no, no we hadn’t.

It’s no secret everyone is not doing okay. I say this to my hair stylist who shakes her head, her eyes wide. No one is doing okay. I hear people say this all the time. What we mean is we are not doing okay. Our raw, bloody hearts keep getting pummeled. You can feel it online. I keep watching one nice person screenshot another nice person just to savage them. I describe it as people locked inside a digital room together finally breaking down. Another friend calls it Online Celebrity Big Brother. I know too much about people, and not nearly enough at the same time.

As a result, I am spending less time online, but the meanness has found me in real life too. Friendships. Acquaintances. Everything is strained and weird and hard. And we cannot escape it.

Strangers scream at us. Friends cry. The plastic partition at my drug store came down and I almost had a panic attack. The clerk stared at me confused as I mumbled and muttered about how I never thought it would leave. I was sweating. I thought it would always be there, I told him. It’s just I thought we’d remember. But now it’s gone too. Yes, there is a memorial in D.C. to Covid deaths, but what do I have here in Iowa, the land of selective nostalgia and bright, cruel forgetting?

I am trying to remember we are all just raw sacks of meat. Humans are just that. Meaty flesh bags. Bundles of highly evolved fight-or-flight senses.

“Maybe the only memorial to the over 1 million deaths in America that we can all agree on is the thinness of our skins and the rawness of our hearts.”

There is so much righteous anger. Anger on the right and left. Anger over bodies. Bodies that exist and threats that don’t. Anger over the lack of protection, perceived or real. It’s interesting that in a world where a novel virus rages and kills children, parents are screaming over threats to their bodies that simply don’t exist, like QAnon conspiracies about sex trafficking and the moral panic over people who are LGBTQ.

Raw, nasty slap-you-in-the face anger. Hard things and trials are supposed to be profound. We are supposed to emerge from these fires like glorious phoenixes. But instead, we are just emerging burnt, throbbing, and beleaguered.

We aren’t okay. And it feels like we are always falling apart. And maybe this is how we live now. Maybe the only memorial to the over 1 million deaths in America that we can all agree on is the thinness of our skins and the rawness of our hearts.

So this week, the dingus is no one and everyone all at the same time. Maybe this is always the truth.

This week, I read the Rachel Aviv story in the New Yorker about the compounding experiences of abuse and a girl who just wanted to get out.

Making a lot of headlines this week was Taylor Lorenz’s story about how Facebook (sorry, Meta) hired a PR team to smear TikTok. What that story incidentally revealed was how some of those lies got spread, not just on Fox News and other weird outlets, but through local news sites, specifically the opinion page, and specifically the Des Moines Register. Also, speaking of local news, Lee turns out to be just as bad for newspapers as being taken over by a hedge fund. Which reminds me of the point I make repeatedly, which is, it’s easy to make the big corporate bad guys the enemies of the news, but often the local news is its own worst enemy.

Jessica Zimmerman’s wonderful essay about essays reminded me of this 2017 Helen Rosner essay about Olive Garden.

Jessica Grose had this to say about the unraveling of the nuclear family: good!

And as trans rights continue to be in the news, I think it’s very important to read trans people on these issues. So here is Katelyn Burns on wanting trans invisibility. Parker Molloy had a wonderful newsletter breaking down the fact that no, a trans girl doesn’t have an advantage in sports. (It’s paywalled, but worth it.)

I’m also enjoying listening to You Must Remember This, a podcast about old Hollywood. And wow, Frank Sinatra sucks.

Last week, I left my credit card at my favorite restaurant. So this week I, sadly, had to go there to get it. And like a real hero, I had to order dinner and some drinks while I was there.

So, I drank a drink, for science, that was called the Garden of Eden that was a springy Manhattan, made with herb-infused rye, an herbal vermouth, and angostura bitters. The drink came with a bouquet garni (a term I just learned), which means, literally, a garnished bouquet. In this instance, it made it all the more aromatic, which was cruel, because it’s been snowing this week. But I keep reminding my children that it’s winter’s last stand. That our tulips are poking through the snow. Our lilac trees have buds. Everything has a season. And right now, the seasons are changing.