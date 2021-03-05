Dingus of the Week: Idaho State Rep. Charlie Shepherd

Sometimes people say to me, “Oh Iowa. I love your potatoes.” (Image via Getty)

You might not know Charlie Shepherd. I didn’t know Charlie until a few days ago, when I read a story about the Idaho state Legislature turning down a grant that would have helped early childhood education centers and childcare facilities in the state. According to a story by the Idaho Spokesman, “The funding would support such things as children’s library programs, kindergarten readiness programs, classes teaching adults about early literacy, support for homeschooling families and programs that help parents find child care.” Now, we all know that the pandemic is hurting childcare centers and, by extension, mothers, who are breaking under the expectations of online school, jobs, and quarantine, in addition to the normal messed-up expectations of American mothers. And we also know that grants are free money. So, what’s the problem?

This is where Rep. Charlie Shepherd comes in. Charlie spells out the problem clearly. He said, during the debate over the grant:

“I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going,” said Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins. “We are really hurting the family unit in the process.”

So, Charlie’s problem is that women could “come out of the home.” And then do what? It’s unclear. Will we drink the blood of men? Will we wear crop tops and dance the macarena and begin to compare notes about how bad our respective partners are in bed? Will we unionize? Will we form bands and sing ballads about murdering men? Will we form a dark cabal and pass laws that enforce government control over men’s penises and say that men cannot control their own bodies so we need to enact restrictions on their healthcare? Will we pass laws that make it harder for men to work and then run around state legislatures saying they need to stay home? UNCLEAR.

Shepherd apologized for his comments, stating, “I have learned the hard way that misguided statements do not help solve anything. I sincerely apologize to any and all that I have offended, and I will work hard to right any wrongs that I have done.”

But he still opposes the bill. So, the only thing he’s really apologizing for is saying what he actually thinks and not finding another reason to oppose the bill, like his colleague Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who asked a poignant question about the nonprofit that would receive the grant:

“Good gentleman, are you aware if this nonprofit has provided any support or if they would encourage or support the teaching of the Pledge of Allegiance?”

Priscilla Giddings, a true patriot. Giddings knows what goes on in evil childcare centers, horrible things like not making six-month-old babies stand for the pledge. Why won’t those babies stand up, anyway? Is it because they are claiming they can’t or are they ANTIFA? Answer the damn question, babies!

I know it’s real fun to mock dinguses, but also, this ideology isn’t just confined to Idaho. While Shepherd may have accidentally told the world out loud he is a misogynist instead of wrapping it up in an American flag, it's not just him. You don’t have to say you want women locked inside the home to hate women. The reality is, America hates women: America has the highest maternal death rates of developed nations. Mothers are hurting in the pandemic, and still no one is doing anything to help them. We can’t get the ERA passed. It’s in the political reporter who told me that women shouldn’t get upset about things that “aren’t rape.” It’s the newspaper editor who said he hated a female politician’s voice. It’s in Iowa Democrats promoting a sexual harasser to a position of leadership in the party. It’s Andrew Cuomo harassing women. It’s politicians who say they love families but are voting against COVID relief packages.

So yeah, it’s not just Shepherd.

IOWA IS NOT OKAY.

This week, Iowa’s governor got her vaccine shot during her news conference. A lot of people criticized her. But I actually think it was the right move. Republicans are far more likely to be vaccine skeptics and especially about the Johnson & Johnson shot. Reynolds got the J&J shot live on TV, and anyone watching the livestream on her Facebook feed would have seen the stream of anti-vax comments. I get the frustration over the vaccine and accessing it. I get that Iowa’s pandemic has been mismanaged and, hell, not even managed since day one. But I do not like shaming people for vaccines or, well, anything illness related. This is a good article that explains why.

Speaking of shots. Shot:

Chaser:

Guys, come on. It has actual melted cheese on this. I am a notorious eater of trash, but this crosses the line. It’s not EVEN FUNNY!

Okay, maybe a little bit funny.

What I’m Up To:

Idk. I’ve been working my butt off on a book proposal (it’s like 55,000 words) and hope to send it to publishers soon. But in the meantime, I’m reading a lot. I’ve been reading Ellen Willis and Shulamith Firestone. I’ve been reading about scammers and, holy shit, did you all know about the scam of the writer Jude Deveraux? And also E.B. White on Dogs, which is my new audiobook that I listen to while I walk my wolf dog.

What are we drinking? Ranch Water

Well, it’s been almost 50 degrees in Iowa, and I’m hoping all the snow melts off my patio so I can power-wash it this weekend and set up some furniture outside. And you know what that means? IT’S SUMMER! TIME FOR TEQUILA. I was looking up drinks, and I saw something called “Ranch Water,” and no, it’s not about ranch dressing. The internet says a rancher invented it in 1960, but come on. But it’s tequila, Topo Chico, and lime. I mean, I am pretty sure Texas was founded on Topo Chico and tequila. They probably drank it at the Alamo. In any case, this is what I’m drinking on my porch with my dogs.

