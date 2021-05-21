Dingus of the Week: Greg Abbott and Kim Reynolds

This guy. (Getty Images)

This week, both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who are battling it out in the Olympics of worstness, passed laws making it impossible for schools to mandate masks. Then, they ended their legislative sessions and called it a day.

“This is about freedom and liberty!” say the governors of two of the states with very restrictive abortion laws. “This is about individual rights!” shout the lawmakers, who absolutely refuse to also let women make their own healthcare decisions and who get mad when trans students want to play sports or use the bathroom.

“We love the rule of law!” shouts a party that, at least in Iowa, also snuck in a bill to require that schools make students say the Pledge of Allegiance, completely ignoring the West Virginia v. Barnette Supreme Court ruling that actually exists outlawing the thing they just did.

“We uphold the dignity of human life!” shouts the party that supports the death penalty and apparently has no sense of irony.

The laws take effect immediately and come with just a little over a week left of school in both states. They aren’t necessary at all. Not in the slightest. The only thing these laws serve is to appease a Greek chorus of dingii who have cabbages for brains and hate science.

Listen, face masks limit the transmission of the flu. That is a fact.

Students under 12 are not being vaxxed. That is also a fact. And maybe the number of kids dying from COVID-19 is too small for you. But over 43,000 children have lost parents to COVID and what we fully don’t understand is the role kids played in the transmission of the virus to their parents. Instead, what politicians have done is make children’s bodies ground zero in an ideological war over science, without measuring or caring about the costs.

In Iowa, reporting COVID cases in schools is not mandatory and even if it was, the amount of secrecy involved in infections and outbreaks would make it impossible to know. This year, as my kids have attended school, students have disappeared for weeks and returned, teachers have too. No COVID-19 reports. Just silences. Disappearances. And then, sudden returns. The head of my children’s school was in the hospital for almost a week with pneumonia. An otherwise healthy white man. Why? No one is saying.

I do believe children have First Amendment rights, but I also believe these must be balanced with a health crisis. Teachers should also have the right not to die from a deadly novel virus. Also, schools have dress codes. Those are apparently fine, but mask wearing isn’t? That’s because this is about control. Whose bodies get controlled? Whose bodies are allowed to breathe?

Last week, when I was traveling, I heard a tour guide flippantly say of her city, “We have so many dead here, we just keep paving over them.” I think about how we are doing that now, with a mass extinction event. Just narratively paving over the realities of death and destruction and for what? Because you didn’t want to wear a piece of paper over your face for a bit?

History will not judge us well for the deaths we paved over.

And once again, I’m sharing my Post op-ed about how lawmakers gave up caring about life a long time ago.

Okay. Now that we got that out of the way, come sit by me. Right here. Yes. I’ll pour you some wine. Okay, here is what I want to say: This is exhausting. Life right now is fear-inducing and terrorizing. We’ve been lost in a swirl of death and the fear of death, and seen our concerns and lives jeered and mocked. And we are also balancing this with our desire to return to hugs and life. Listen, I also do not want to wear a mask. Me and the conservatives share that in common. And I am getting there. As I am vaccinated, as I go out in the world, I’m wearing a mask sometimes, but not other times.

The other day, a woman saw me sitting outside reading a book, wearing a mask and said, “What are you proving?” I yelled back, “Ma’am, my face is cold!” And it was cold. But also I had just forgotten to take it off and I felt more comfortable with it on, and why did it bother her?

But a week before, I had gotten secretly frustrated at a friend who I desperately wanted to see, but canceled our plans. I told her I loved her and vented to someone else. When I finally did see her, it was wonderful. And it reminded me again how raw we all are. We are bleeding bags of emotion and tender nerves. And I just wish we could be more gentle with each other. I’m trying.

I told a friend that the hardest part of re-entry is not being so mad. Mad that I am eating when 600,000 Americans aren’t. Mad that I am hugging when 600,000 Americans are not. We are grieving. But we will get there.

What I Am Reading:

This week, I interviewed polling expert Anna Greenberg about the pussy-hatted revolution and where the hell it went. Ed Yong wrote about the aftermath of COVID and dealing with trauma. Charlie Warzel argued for a summer slowdown. I don’t think we will get one. But I think we need one. I have been thinking a lot about Soviet photography and the control of the narrative, so I re-read this great review. Molly McGhee wrote an incredible essay about Nikolai Gogol and the business of death for the Paris Review. This week, I read A Year of Magical Thinking because everyone told me to. (Thank you!) And from the department of misogyny, I bring you this study.

What I Am Drinking:

This week, I had a perfect Aviation cocktail in a bar, while talking to a perfect friend.

The Aviation is a Prohibition-era drink that involves gin, maraschino liqueur, lemon juice, and creme de violette. Creme de violette isn’t very easy to find. So the drink is hard to make. I’ve tried, and I’ve never quite gotten the balance right. I also have not found creme de violette. It’s one of those drinks that is so simple and so wonderful, but really needs a master to make. And drinking it, on a hot Saturday morning, with a dear friend, was a reminder that sometimes not everything should be DIY. Sometimes we need help. Sometimes outsourcing is good. That’s it. That’s it, that’s the lesson.

